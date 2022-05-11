Conor McGregor laughs at Kamaru Usman's rehab going slower than planned

Conor McGregor recently laughed at Kamaru Usman's revelation that his hand injury recovery is going slower than planned.

Usman appeared in front of the press during UFC 274 and revealed the status of his injury. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' last competed at UFC 274 and earned a decision win in his rematch against Colby Covington. However, he has been out of action since.

Usman gave an update on his recovery from the injury and a potential timeline for his return to action:

"Hand is doing a little better. Saw the doctor this week, and I can start to make a light contact with the hand. That's just what sucks with these things. When you're dealing with tendons, they're a lot harder to just heal right away, especially when they're on top of the knuckles. I hate being wrong, so I don't want to throw a timeline on it."

McGregor left two laughing emojis and reshared a tweet from MMA Junkie that quoted Usman's words.

McGregor stated in an interview with TheMacLife in March that he fancies a fight against Usman upon his return to the octagon. The Irishman has been recovering from a freak leg break he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

However, the former two-division champion is keen on acquiring a UFC championship in a third weight division. He is willing to move up to welterweight and fight its title holder, Kamaru Usman. Despite the champion's dominance, McGregor is not too worried about his skills.

He downplayed Usman's submission skills and ground-and-pound ability and is confident of his chances of beating 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Watch Conor McGregor talk about Kamaru Usman:

Conor McGregor was called out by Michael Chandler at UFC 274

Michael Chandler earned a stunning knockout finish against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. After the fight, 'Iron' got on the mic and delivered a terrific promo. He also called out McGregor for a fight and is willing to face the Irishman at 170lbs:

"Conor McGregor, I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best, you and me at 170lbs!"

Chandler is currently the No.5-ranked lightweight contender. However, he has hinted that he does not enjoy cutting too much weight and is open to fighting at a higher weight class. Hence, him fighting McGregor in the 170lbs division is certainly a possibility.

Stylistically, a fight between the duo will be a barnburner. Both are fast starters with legitimate knockout power.

