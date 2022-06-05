Conor McGregor cannot listen to Mike Tyson's advice, says Chael Sonnen - "We don't do that in MMA"

Chael Sonnen thinks Mike Tyson's advice for Conor McGregor isn't necessarily useful for the former two-division UFC champion.

McGregor is currently on a two-fight skid after suffering back-to-back technical knockout losses to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman has since been on the sidelines as he recovers from a brutal leg injury he suffered in his most recent outing.

Tyson, who is considered a big brother figure to every combat athlete today, advised McGregor to take a conservative approach to his comeback. According to 'Iron' Mike, McGregor should have a tune-up fight before mixing it up with some top guys.

However, as far as Sonnen is concerned, McGregor doesn't have that type of luxury. During a recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen said:

"Boxing will do things like this. So if Mike was in Conor's shoes, that's what he's doing. He's been a good human being, following the basic rule. 'Put myself in someone else's shoes, what would I do?' In the sport of boxing, that's what he could do. That's exactly how they went. We don't do that in MMA."

Sonnen also accused boxing of being the "dirtiest sport in the world." According to the former UFC title challenger, boxing promoters allow gross mismatches to happen just to ensure a star pugilist gets his groove back.

Joe Rogan agrees with Mike Tyson on Conor McGregor's return

Like Mike Tyson, Joe Rogan is of the opinion that Conor McGregor needs a tune-up fight in his UFC return.

The Irishman, of course, has been hinting at the possibility of fighting either Kamaru Usman or Charles Oliveira for their respective titles in his comeback. However, Rogan thinks it would be unwise for 'The Notorious' to do so. Appearing on an episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the popular comic said:

"If Conor wants the most chance of success, I would say fight a guy who is a little below championship-level. Maybe like a guy on the come-up, who Conor has an advantage over, but is still a competitive fight. Give him a test. But don't put him in there right away with Usman."

