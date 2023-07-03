Conor McGregor loses NBA business deal over '24 hours of hell'

The NBA and Miami Heat may have changed their minds about Conor McGregor.

The UFC star attended the 2023 NBA Finals - Game Four between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat last month and got entangled in a series of controversies. First, he sent the Heat mascot Burnie to the ER by punching him too hard in a botched skit.

Miami Heat’s mascot “Burnie” was sent to hospital after receiving two punches from Conor Mcgregor during a skit that went wrong Miami Heat’s mascot “Burnie” was sent to hospital after receiving two punches from Conor Mcgregor during a skit that went wrong 😳🥊 https://t.co/ABLFSstDeS

The skit-gone-wrong was a collaboration between Conor McGregor and the Miami Heat to promote his cryo-based pain relief spray brand, TIDL Sport. He also got accused of violent sexual assault on a woman in a bathroom at the after-party.

Page Six reports that the Irishman had closed a deal with Heat to make the company the 'official pain relief partner'. The agreement would have seen the players wear a TIDL Sport patch on their jerseys for the next season.

However, the series of unfortunate incidents may have cost McGregor the deal altogether. As per insiders who spoke with Page Six, the agreement has been retracted.

"This was very bad for an otherwise crystal clean organization. I can’t imagine the Heat brass want the Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys — it’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through."

The report also said that there are no signs of the deal on the team's social media. McGregor's footage and any mention of TIDL Sport have also been removed.

Conor McGregor allegedly forced oral s*x on woman

A woman present at the NBA Finals came out to accuse 'The Notorious' of taking her into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her by forcing oral s*x. In a video obtained by TMZ, certain discrepancies were found between the woman's account and what could be seen in the footage.

It looked like the incident did indeed happen, but she was not pushed into the bathroom by NBA and Heat security as she had previously claimed. She walked in on her own accord as McGregor led her by the hand. She was also spotted with the fighter at the party after the alleged incident.

Conor McGregor and his legal team have vehemently denied all the allegations, labeling it as a shakedown. As per a Daily Mail report, McGregor's accuser claimed she was offered $100,000 hush money from the NBA to keep the matter quiet.

