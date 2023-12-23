Conor McGregor makes boastful 'gross' remark looking back at UFC 229 pre-fight press conference

Conor McGregor reminisced on the UFC 229 press conference about when a fan made a thread called 'The darkest press conference ever'.

'The Notorious, ' true to his name, was an expert trash talker and would often win the fight before even stepping into the octagon. This method worked well for him in the past, and he was trying to do the same against Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of their UFC 229 main event.

When a fan called it the darkest press conference ever, McGregor responded to it, saying:

"so gross I hold all the highest grosses"

Take a look at the tweet by Conor McGregor:

Expand Tweet

What the Irishman meant by his comment is that his trash talk sells fights, and there is a reason he holds multiple PPV records in the UFC and boxing as well. It is his trash talk that makes the fight more personal and adds an element of entertainment that fans love. Most of the time, McGregor even backed his trash talk, which is what brought him fame.

The feud between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov was very personal, and the two fighters consider each other enemies to this day, even though Nurmagomedov retired from the sport.

Conor McGregor reveals he will be in attendance for the Day Of Reckoning boxing event in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is looking to become the next hotspot for boxing in the world and steal the position from Las Vegas. The country has been hosting some of the biggest boxing fights in recent history and is gearing up for one of the most stacked boxing cards ever. The Day Of Reckoning is a boxing event that is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend.

On the card are the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Dmitry Bivol, Daniel Dubois and many others. In a recent tweet, Conor McGregor revealed that he was invited to the event by Turki Alalshikh, an adviser in the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia:

"See you there, @Turki_alalshikh! Thank you for my invite once again to the Kingdom, I cannot wait!"

Take a look at the tweet by Conor McGregor:

Expand Tweet

This event will be the last big boxing PPV of the year and will be filled with mega fights in different weight divisions. Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are returning to action, and if they manage to win their fights, they will try to set up a fight against each other.