Conor McGregor makes trademark 'yacht' remark in response to an old clip of Joey Diaz calling out the Irishman 

Conor McGregor recently reacted to a clip of comedian Joey Diaz, who once called out the Irishman after Eddie Alvarez's title win over Rafael dos Anjos.

Diaz appeared on the JRE: MMA Show with Joe Rogan back in July 2016 to watch Alvarez and dos Anjos throw down for the lightweight title. In the clip, Diaz is rooting for 'The Underground King', who stunned the world with a first-round finish over the Brazilian.

Following Alvarez's victory, Diaz fired shots at McGregor, who at the time had been calling for the winner of the fight:

"That's it, is over! There's a new 155lb champion! Where's Conor McGregor? Where's Conor McGregor now?! Where is he?! This kid [Eddie Alvarez] is Philadelphia, you dumb motherf*ckers! This is crazy! I told you this is the fight of the year! Stop with your bullsh*t Brock Lesnars or Mark Hunts! That's baby stuff!"

In typical McGregor style, 'The Notorious' wasted no time in responding to the clip that has been doing the rounds on Twitter. The Irishman, who put on the performance of his career when he defeated Alvarez later that year, told Diaz he could find him on his yacht. He tweeted:

"I'm on the Yachtsy, lad"

Conor McGregor's tweet

Former champion says Michael Chandler doesn't deserve to face Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were announced as coaches of Season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' back in January. The season began airing on May 30 with the final episode set to drop next week on August 15.

As part of their deal to coach opposite one another, Chandler and McGregor had been expected to face off inside the octagon. However, there has been no official confirmation of the bout.

Recently, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos weighed in on the potential matchup. According to the Brazilian, 'Iron' doesn't deserve the money he'll make from facing McGregor. During his media day obligations for UFC on ESPN 51, dos Anjos stated:

"To be honest with you, I don't think Chandler deserves that fight. There are other guys who deserve that fight. I think it makes sense because of [The Ultimate Fighter], the coaches always fight at the end of the show. But I don't know if this is the first time that the coaches might not fight... Nothing against Chandler but there are other guys that deserve that fight."

Catch dos Anjos' comments here (8:00):