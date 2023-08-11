Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, August 12, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos (also known as UFC Vegas 78 and UFC on ESPN 51) will be the next fight card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event is set to take place this Saturday, August 5, at the organization's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

In the main event of the Fight Night card, No.10-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque will square off against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos fight promo below:

Taking the co-main event honors at UFC Vegas 78, Cub Swanson will battle Hakeem Dawodu in a clash of featherweights.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos card.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (welterweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus (light heavyweight)

Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo (women's strawweight)

AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi (middleweight)

Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Vicente Luque (21-9-1D)

Vicente Luque is coming off back-to-back losses and is in dire need of a win this Saturday. 'The Silent Assassin' suffered a third-round knockout against Geoff Neil last August before dropping a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad earlier that year. Luque was on a four-fight win streak before his last two defeats.

Rafael dos Anjos (32-14)

Rafael dos Anjos moved back up to welterweight in December, submitting Bryan Barberena to bounce back from his knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev earlier that year. The former lightweight titleholder is currently 3-3 in his last six trips to the octagon.

Cub Swanson (28-13)

Cub Swanson will return back to featherweight this Saturday after suffering a second-round TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez at 135 pounds last October. The Californian has gone 1-2 in his last three bouts and will look to get back into the win column when he faces Canada's Hakeem Dawodu.

Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1D)

Hakeem Dawodu is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Julian Erosa in September. Much like his opponent, 'Mean' is also 1-2 in his last three outings and will be looking to get back on track.

Khalil Rountree (11-5-1NC)

Khalil Rountree is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout which includes two finishes. 'The War Horse' most recently edged out a split decision win over Dustin Jacoby in October.

Chris Daukaus (12-6)

After going on a five-fight win streak, Chris Daukaus finds himself on a three-fight losing skid. The Pennsylvanian was finished in all of those losses and was most recently stopped by Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round knockout in December.

Polyana Viana (13-5)

Polyana Viana is coming off a brutal first-round knockout of Jinh Yu Frey in November. The Brazilian is 3-1 in her last four outings with all three wins coming via stoppage.

Iasmin Lucindo (14-5)

Iasmin Lucindo had a seven-fight win streak snapped in a decision loss to Yazmin Jauregui in her octagon debut. However, the 29-year-old bounced back by outpointing Brogan Walker in her subsequent outing in April.

AJ Dobson (6-2-1NC)

AJ Dobson had a 0-2 start to his UFC career after being signed off Dana White's Contender Series. The Ohio native mostly recently dropped a unanimous decision to Armen Petrosyan last October.

Tafon Nchukwi (6-3)

Tafon Nchukwi will enter this bout on the heels of back-to-back stoppage defeats. In his latest outing, 'Da Don' suffered a first-round TKO loss at the hands of Carlos Ulberg in June 2022.

Josh Fremd (10-4)

Josh Fremd will be aiming for a second consecutive win when he makes his third octagon appearance this Saturday. The Pennsylvanian scored a submission victory over Sedriques Dumas earlier this year following back-to-back losses to start his UFC career.

Jamie Pickett (13-9)

Jamie Pickett is in dire need of a win this weekend after losing all of his last three bouts. 'The Nightwolf' was finished in all of those defeats with his latest loss coming against the highly-touted Bo Nickal via submission in March.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)

Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden (lightweight)

Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian (featherweight)

Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz (women's strawweight)

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Jose Johnson (bantamweight)

Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos (women's flyweight)

JP Buys (9-5)

JP Buys finds himself on a three-fight losing skid and will be desperately looking to turn things around. The South African was finished in two of those defeats with his most recent loss coming against Cody Durden via first-round TKO in June 2022.

Marcus McGhee (7-1)

Marcus McGhee impressed in his UFC debut, submitting Journey Newson via a second-round rare naked choke. 'The Maniac' picked up his third straight finish with the performance.

Terrance McKinney (13-6)

Terrance McKinney has gone 1-3 in his last four bouts with all of those losses ending via stoppage. 'T.Wrecks' was submitted by Nazim Sadykhov last month and is set to make a quick turnaround for this fight.

Mike Breedan (10-5)

Mike Breedan had a 0-2 start to his UFC career, suffering a unanimous decision to Natan Levy last time out in April 2022. 'Money' will be in dire need of a win when he returns to the octagon this weekend.

Francis Marshall (7-1)

Francis Marshall made an emphatic UFC debut in December when he knocked out Marcelo Rojo in the second. However, the New Jersey native dropped a split decision to William Gomis in April which marked his first career defeat.

Isaac Dulgarian (5-0)

Isaac Dulgarian will look to extend his record to a perfect 6-0 when he makes his octagon debut this weekend. The Missouri native has finished all of his five wins which include three KO/TKOs and two submissions.

Josh Parisian (15-6)

Josh Parisian has alternated losses and wins over his five-fight UFC career. The Michigan native was most recently outpointed by Jamal Pogues in February.

Martin Buday (12-1)

Martin Buday has a sole defeat in his professional career and is riding an 11-fight win streak into this bout. The Slovakian's latest win came over Jake Collier via unanimous decision in April.

Jaqueline Amorim (6-1)

Jaqueline Amorim's unbeaten streak came to an end when she dropped a unanimous decision to Sam Hughes in her promotional debut earlier this year. The Brazilian had finished all five of her earlier wins, including five submissions and one knockout.

Montserrat Ruiz (10-2)

Montserrat Ruiz edged out a unanimous decision win over Cheyanne Vlismas in her octagon debut in March 2021 but suffered a vicious TKO at the hands of Amanda Lemos four months later. After two years on the shelf, the Mexican will return to action hoping to get back into the win column.

Da'Mon Blackshear (13-5-1D)

Da'Mon Blackshear's octagon debut against Youssef Zalal ended in a majority draw last year. 'Da Monster' dropped a unanimous decision to Farid Basharat in his sophomore appearance but bounced back with a TKO of Luan Lacerda last time out in June. The Carolina native will be determined to carry that momentum into his upcoming bout this weekend.

Jose Johnson (15-7)

Jose Johnson will make his octagon debut on Saturday on the back of a three-fight win streak. 'No Way' earned his UFC contract by outpointing Jack Cartwright at Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 4 last August.

Juliana Miller (3-2)

Juliana Miller is 1-1 inside the octagon and 3-2 as a pro. The Californian made her UFC debut last August dispatching Brogan Walker via second-round TKO. However, she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Veronica Hardy in her sophomore UFC appearance earlier this year.

Luana Santos (5-1)

Luana Santos will make her UFC debut this Saturday eyeing her third consecutive victory. The Brazilian most recently finished Bartira Rodrigues via first-round technical submission under the LFA banner in March.