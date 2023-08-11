Michael Chandler does not deserve Conor McGregor money fight, says former champ; names Justin Gaethje as worthy opponent

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, set to air from May 30 - August 15. Following the season finale, the respective coaches were expected to do battle inside the octagon.

But according to former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, Chandler doesn't deserve to face 'The Notorious'.

Dos Anjos was meant to face McGregor many years ago, when the Irishman was still the featherweight champion, but the fight fell through after Dos Anjos broke his foot.

Rafael dos Anjos is set to face Vicente Luque in the main event of UFC Vegas 78 this weekend. Ahead of his clash, the Brazilian appeared in front of the media, where he was asked to predict whether or not Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler.

He said this:

"To be honest with you, I don't think Chandler deserves that fight. There are other guys who deserve that fight. I think it makes sense because of [The Ultimate Fighter], the coaches always fight at the end of the show. But I don't know if this is the first time that the coaches might not fight... Nothing against Chandler but there are other guys that deserve that fight."

Rafael dos Anjos was asked who he believes deserves to face Conor McGregor more than Michael Chandler. The former champion said this:

"I think Justin Gaethje, he's a guy who has fought everybody. Who else? Myself."

Watch the video below from 8:05:

Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler next

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler facing off in the octagon once seemed to be a foregone conclusion. But McGregor's debacle involving USADA has driven much speculation that the pair of lightweight stars won't end up fighting.

McGregor was removed from the USADA testing pool in July 2021 after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' will need to re-enter the testing pool for a minimum of six months before he is deemed eligible to compete.

UFC president Dana White appeared in front of the media following a recent episode of Dana White's Contender Series, where he said this:

"He's ready to fight. I said, 'Get in shape and let's figure this out.' Yeah yeah, he's fighting Chandler. Conor likes to f**k with everybody, especially his possible opponents"

Watch the video below from 4:35: