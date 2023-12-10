Conor McGregor may never return to the UFC despite UFC 300 hype, fears Joe Rogan 

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's anticipated return to action, expressing uncertainty about the Irishman's ability to replicate his pre-injury fighting career.

McGregor suffered a horrific leg break in his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Unfortunately, the bout didn't progress beyond the first round, as McGregor, in the process of winding up for a punch, exerted excessive pressure on his left leg, resulting in a snapped tibia.

It has been over two years since the injury and Conor McGregor is now eyeing a comeback, potentially against Michael Chandler. However, despite the rumors, the date for the fight remains uncertain.

With all that in mind, Joe Rogan maintained skepticism regarding Conor McGregor's ability to perform at his previous elite level. Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator stated:

"No one comes back from that catastrophic leg break. The shin break... Not a single athlete has come back from it and performed at the same level. Anderson Silva's the only guy who came back and fought multiple times, and he was not the same guy."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (6:10 onwards):

Addressing McGregor's re-entry into the UFC drug testing pool, Rogan defends the fighter's decision to take performance-enhancing measures to aid recovery from the catastrophic leg injury.

He emphasized that such interventions are crucial for rehabilitation and acknowledged the challenges McGregor must have endured with the surgeries. McGregor, eyeing a return at UFC 300, has faced setbacks with a delayed timeline, pushing his anticipated comeback to potentially the summer of next year.

Despite the prolonged wait for fans, Conor McGregor's dedication to preparation is evident, with his re-entry into the testing pool signaling a committed effort to regain his competitive edge.

Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' has been consistently sharing training footage, highlighting his commitment to make a triumphant comeback at UFC 300.

