"Conor McGregor mistook him for me" - Jake Paul reacts to the Irishman's scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly at MTV VMAs

Jake Paul has a theory about why Conor McGregor hurled his drink at Machine Gun Kelly at the recently concluded MTV Video Music Awards. 'The Problem Child' said he heard the Irishman mistook MGK for him, leading to a scuffle on the red carpet.

McGregor was filmed throwing his drink at the popular rapper/singer at the MTV VMAs. Paul, who is friends with MGK, criticized McGregor for his "disrespectful" behavior. Talking to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, 'The Problem Child' said:

"It's hilarious. Some people are saying that Conor McGregor mistook him for me because we look the same, like blonde hair, little bit tall. That was like the rumor that happened. I think it's hilarious. Conor McGregor is a real fighter. Why is he on a celebrity red carpet throwing drinks at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? It's just disrespectful. But Kells (MGK) handled himself like a professional, he didn't get hot, he didn't retaliate because I think he knows that Conor just looked like an idiot. This guy is falling apart and trying to find any reason to get attention."

The Youtube star also joked that McGregor's altercation with MGK was his "tactic" to win fights outside the octagon since he has lost two consecutive fights inside one.

"Absolutely nothing happened" - Conor McGregor on his altercation with Machine Gun Kelly

Despite being filmed on camera, Conor McGregor said "absolutely nothing happened" between him and MGK. The 33-year-old UFC superstar dismissed the incident as a rumor and claimed he had no clue who MGK was.

"Absolutely nothing happened. I don’t know. I just showed up and I don’t know. I don’t even know the guy to be honest with you. Just rumors. Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight. I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox," said Conor McGregor.

McGregor is currently recovering from the leg break he suffered at UFC 264. The Irishman has received a medical suspension that will keep him on the sidelines until at least January of next year.

