Conor McGregor mocks Gilbert Burns amidst claims of the Brazilian's ‘overrated’ UFC career

Conor McGregor has fired shots at UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns after a Twitter post emerged criticizing the Brazilian's UFC career.

An individual on Twitter uploaded a post claiming Burns to be an 'overrated fighter' and questioned the credibility of 'Durinho's MMA resume.

"Gilbert Burns has got to be one of the most overrated fighters of all time. His biggest achievement is that he had a "close" fight with Khamzat. Hasn't beat an opponent under the age of 35 since 2019. Got 50-45ed by Belal and brutally ko'd by Dan Hooker. He was never THAT good."

hugoaalto @Hugoaalto Gilbert Burns has got to be one of the most overrated fighters of all time



-His biggest achievement is that he had a "close" fight with Khamzat

-Hasnt beat an opponent under the age of 35 since 2019

- Got 50-45ed by Belal and brutally ko'd by Dan Hooker



He was never THAT good Gilbert Burns has got to be one of the most overrated fighters of all time-His biggest achievement is that he had a "close" fight with Khamzat -Hasnt beat an opponent under the age of 35 since 2019- Got 50-45ed by Belal and brutally ko'd by Dan HookerHe was never THAT good https://t.co/cOzwt5SQYU

Conor McGregor took notice of the tweet and responded by making fun of the Brazilian's name.

"Ye but what a name, 'gilbert'," wrote Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA twitter.com/hugoaalto/stat… hugoaalto @Hugoaalto Gilbert Burns has got to be one of the most overrated fighters of all time



-His biggest achievement is that he had a "close" fight with Khamzat

-Hasnt beat an opponent under the age of 35 since 2019

- Got 50-45ed by Belal and brutally ko'd by Dan Hooker



He was never THAT good Gilbert Burns has got to be one of the most overrated fighters of all time-His biggest achievement is that he had a "close" fight with Khamzat -Hasnt beat an opponent under the age of 35 since 2019- Got 50-45ed by Belal and brutally ko'd by Dan HookerHe was never THAT good https://t.co/cOzwt5SQYU Ye but what a name, “gilbert” Ye but what a name, “gilbert” 😂😂 twitter.com/hugoaalto/stat…

Burns has had a reputed career with 15-6-0 record in the multi-billion dollar promotion. The Brazilian's winning resume includes prominent names like Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson, Tyrone Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Neil Magny and Jorge Masvidal.

'Durinho' was recently seen in action at UFC 288 where he locked horns against Belal Muhammad in a five-round co-main event fight. The fight did not go Burns' way as he was outclassed by Muhammad for the majority of the fight. The 36-year-old ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision with 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 on the three scorecards.

Gilbert Burns weighs in on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

After being out of action for quite some time, Irish superstar Conor McGregor is expected to make his comeback to fighting in 2023. 'The Notorious' will act as a coach against Michael Chandler on the latest season of the UFC cult show 'The Ultimate Fighter'. Later in the year, the two athletes will be matched up for a fight inside the octagon.

No official date or location for the fight has been announced yet. But that has not stopped the MMA community from dissecting the fight and sharing their opinions on it.

Chandler's friend and teammate Gilbert Burns has also shared his thoughts on the fight. According to 'Durinho', who is rooting for Chandler to win, the showdown between 'Iron' and 'The Notorious' would not go past the first round.

"I think it's going to be a first-round fight. Whoever hits first, that's it. Good night for the other guy. I hope Chandler wins but Conor has a big chance, too. It's a crazy fight, but Chandler at the beginning with that power, with the explosion, with the speed, super quick in and out, I think Chandler can knock him out. We'll see. First round, we'll not see a second round in that fight." [l22:35 onwards]

Poll : 0 votes