Conor McGregor would never agree to fight, argues Jorge Masvidal - "Tell his bi*** a** to sign"

Jorge Masvidal would love to beat Conor McGregor up in the octagon, but according to 'Gamebred' there's no way McGregor will ever a sign a contract to make the fight happen.

That was the overwhelming sentiment from Masvidal on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, where 'Gamebred' laid out his thought process regarding the bout. He said:

"He's not going to fight. The UFC has offered him this fight. As we both know, this fight could be the biggest fight in UFC history. Why wouldn't he want to cash in on that paycheck? Because he knows I'm going to beat the f*** out of him. And I'm not a wrestler so if I beat him it really looks bad for his brand because I'm going to beat him only one way: in his face, standing up, punching him, knocking that a** out. It's not gonna be good for the Conor brand or his cheap ass whiskey. So that little bi*** has to do what he has to do and take to Twitter and talk s*** but when they offer him the contract he says stupid things that can't happen."

Jorge Masvidal accused McGregor of demanding the fight take place at 155, a weight class 'Gamebred' hasn't competed in for over five years. It's all just more proof that 'The Notorious' isn't serious about fighting him. Masvidal said:

"I'll entertain the s*** talk from time to time when I'm bored, but we both know we're not fighting. Dana called it a long time ago. I'm too much man for him, too much size, as Dana said. It stuck with him, but he can't do nothing about it because he knows it's true."

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check

MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani pushed back, suggesting McGregor would take the fight. Masvidal shrugged and said:

"Tell this bi*** a** to sign it."

With Conor McGregor still several months away from being able to fight due to a bad leg injury, it'll be a long time before any serious discussions on what's next can occur. Jorge Masvidal has his own issues to sort before getting back in the cage, as well. He's currently facing a felony battery charge for allegedly attacking Colby Covington outside of a Miami Beach restaurant earlier this year. That goes to trial at the end of August.

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Gilbert Burns next - "I like the way he fights"

During The MMA Hour interview, Jorge Masvidal doubled down on a fight against Gilbert Burns, saying:

"Another fight that makes a lot of sense for me is Gilbert 'Durhino,' I like the way he fights, I like the way he competes, he comes to f***ing give it his all. And the way he called me out was amazing. Like 'Hey, let's fight, let's find out who's the badder motherf***er and beat each other up."

Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns agreed to a fight over social media last month and while the UFC still has to give it their stamp of approval, it's pretty clear it'd be a barnburner of a bout, something Jorge Masvidal clearly wants after being stymied in his five-round loss to Colby Covington.

