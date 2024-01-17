Conor McGregor has a one-word reaction as Ireland's second oldest man turns 107

Conor McGregor recently reacted after Ireland's second-oldest man celebrated another trip around the sun.

Ireland's second-oldest man, Michael Coyne, celebrated his 107th birthday this week. Irish media outlet Galway Beo uploaded a photo of Coyne to their Instagram account, which showed him smiling with his birthday cake in front of him. The milestone is truly a blissful one as he is into his hundreds now and enjoying the occasion.

The post caught the attention of McGregor, who shared it to his Instagram story. His one-word reaction spoke volumes as it was one that many others can resonate with.

"Quality!"

McGregor's Instagram story reacting to Coyne's 107th birthday [Image courtesy: @thenotoriousmma - Instagram]

It's a joyous occasion when elderly are able to celebrate their 100th birthday, so Coyne being the second oldest man in Ireland at 107-years-old goes to show that he has maintained a great quality of life.

Conor McGregor blasts Irish government for their immigration policies

Conor McGregor recently blasted the Irish government for their policies on immigration and migration as he believes that the Irish people are not being taken into account when making those decisions.

The former two-division UFC champion has been heavily critical of his country's policies as of late and has used his large following as a platform to generate discussion and raise awareness. He recently took aim at the situation currently being faced by the citizens of Roscrea and mentioned that it hasn't made for a safe environment for children. He wrote:

"Sad scenes out of Roscrea. Ireland’s current systems in place around immigration showing to be not good for anyone. Not safe. Not sustainable. Children put in danger and not a peep out of government. Reform needed."

Tweet regarding McGregor's comments about Roscrea situation [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]

Whether 'The Notorious' plans on pursuing a political career full-time after his fighting career is over remains to be seen. But, he would definitely have supporters as he is among the country's most notable MMA fighters and celebrities.