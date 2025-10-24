Conor McGregor opens up about his "spiritual journey" while claiming "the world is in for a treat" ahead of potential UFC return

Conor McGregor sounds like a man trying to rebuild from the inside out. The former two-division UFC champion says he has found a new sense of faith and direction while preparing for what could be his long-awaited comeback.

Now a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, McGregor has been heavily involved in the promotion’s recent events. He recently spoke about being on a spiritual path that has helped him reconnect with purpose and rediscover his competitive fire.

Speaking at the BKFC 83 press conference, he said:

"I am not here just by chance. There is a higher power, God, that dictates my journey and all of our journeys, and I live my life by God's word. Since around the time of the last event, I've engaged on a spiritual journey, and I am saved. I'm saved, and I am healed. On the back of that, the world is in for a treat. My competitive spark, that was once in my heart, is now a roaring blaze. So, I'm very excited."

Speaking about his legacy, he added:

"I would like to leave a legacy that can be looked upon as a lesson. You seen with me what works. I showed what works, and also, I showed what doesn't work. Now I'm in a stage where I come back and show again what I'm about."

His last UFC appearance came in July 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has kept fans guessing about his next move while promoting his ventures outside the octagon.

The UFC has yet to confirm his next fight, but the 36-year-old has hinted that Michael Chandler could be a potential opponent.

Dustin Poirier believes Michael Chandler is a perfect comeback fight for Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor would have the edge if a fight with Michael Chandler is booked. The matchup has gained attention following the announcement of a UFC event at the White House for June 2026.

Originally booked for UFC 303, the fight was postponed after McGregor suffered a broken toe. Poirier, who has faced both fighters, views McGregor as the clear favorite due to stylistic advantages. Speaking in an interview with CasinoBeats, Poirier said:

"That's a layup for Conor. That’s a great matchup stylistically. A fight is a fight, so anything can happen. But I do believe that Conor is going to knock Chandler out if they fight. I think it's just a very bad matchup for Michael Chandler.”

