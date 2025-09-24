Matt Brown explains why potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC White House holds "no relevance whatsoever" 

Conor McGregor’s name continues to circle the conversation for a potential UFC White House card. However, not everyone sees value in a fight with Michael Chandler taking that spot.

Ad

UFC veteran Matt Brown was blunt in his assessment of the matchup in a recent episode of MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs. The Writer. He called the matchup irrelevant from a competitive standpoint despite its potential to draw massive attention.

McGregor has not competed in over four years, and Chandler is also outside the title picture. Together, the two have combined for just three wins in their last ten outings.

For Brown, those realities strip the contest of competitive stakes even if the spectacle remains undeniable. He said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I guess the thing with Conor, is it going to draw the interest that we think it would? We would all talk about it him fighting but Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor is a completely irrelevant fight. Right? There’s no relevance whatsoever. Does nothing other than I guess sell tickets maybe?” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Ad

The UFC, however, has often favored star-driven matchmaking. Dana White has said McGregor appears serious about returning, though official matchmaking is still expected to begin next year. Jon Jones has also pushed to headline the White House event, potentially against Tom Aspinall.

Daniel Cormier is confident Conor McGregor will return at White House card

While Matt Brown dismissed the idea of Conor McGregor facing Michael Chandler, Daniel Cormier sees value in the Irishman finally stepping back into the cage. McGregor has teased returns repeatedly since his leg injury in 2021, with his scheduled UFC 303 comeback against Chandler falling apart after a broken toe.

Ad

His name resurfaced again after the White House announcement, with Cormier convinced this stage is the one that gets him back. He believes McGregor wants to prove doubters wrong after years of delays and failed promises.

Speaking about a potential matchup between McGregor and Chandler in ESPN MMA's Good Guy/ Bad Guy, Cormier said:

"It doesn't have to be a big win. It just has to be a win or a fight that propels him into the spotlight because when he came back and fought 'Cowboy' Cerrone, all respect to Donald, [but] Donald was scared of him, and he did not fight him. He got beat by Conor McGregor so easy, but that was a great matchup for McGregor."

Ad

He added:

"I believe that the Chandler matchup is a great matchup because Michael won't wrestle him, and he's dangerous when he's striking. So yes, I think he's coming back, but it's not because he wants to compete. I think he's coming back because he understands now that people aren't just in on the Conor McGregor business anymore."

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (5:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More