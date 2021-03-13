Who designed Conor McGregor's pinstripe suit ahead of the Floyd Mayweather fight?

Conor McGregor's creativity knows no bounds when it comes to trash-talking ahead of a fight. Most of what the fans see and are entertained by stem from The Irishman's own mind. However, there are times when help arrives to allow Conor McGregor to make statements as he does.

In the case of the famous 'F**k You' pinstripe suit, Conor McGregor had the help of bespoke men's clothier and CEO of clothing line David August, David August Heil. Heil was a longtime acquaintance of McGregor's when the two came together to create the custom-made pinstripe suit ahead of his 'Money Fight' with Floyd Mayweather.

When Conor McGregor showed up for the first of four world tour press conferences for the 'Money Fight', the suit appeared to be a regular navy blue three-piece with pinstripe from a distance. However, a closer look revealed the true genius of Conor McGregor's trash-talking ways, one where he doesn't even have to open his mouth to get on the nerves of his opponent.

David August Heil: The suit brought out the 'Notorious' in Conor McGregor

David August was the maker of the custom suits Conor McGregor wore to UFC events and press conferences. Clearly, a rapport was built between the two to trust each other enough with this somewhat risky endeavor.

In a 2017 interview with Esquire, David August Heil detailed how the idea of the pinstripe suit came into being:

"I wanted to do something irreverent that brought out the 'Notorious' in Conor. Conor is a fan of our pinstripe and plaid suits, so I felt weaving this specific phrase into the cloth was the perfect way to bring together the bespoke details of a custom suit and Conor's personality."

While everyone in the combat sports community always expects Conor McGregor to pull out something extraordinary, no one really saw 'expletives in a pinstripe' coming. Once the statement was made, there was no stopping it from becoming a rage.

Heil shared with Yahoo Sports that the suit was initially custom-made to be a one-time exclusive outfit for Conor McGregor. But the popularity of the suit forced Heil's hand to create a limited edition range:

"The suit isn’t for everyone so we did not think there would be such an interest to purchase the suit immediately. After the initial appearance and receiving several inquiries about it, we then decided to reproduce the exclusive fabric for the limited edition 3-piece made-to-measure suit."

Conor McGregor and David August have collaborated to create a lifestyle clothing brand called 'August McGregor', for which 'The Notorious' often models.