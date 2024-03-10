Conor McGregor pleads with UFC brass to "get the ball rolling" for his UFC return amid 'Road House' press

Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, has pleaded with UFC management to start the process of preparing for his UFC return.

McGregor has been out of action following his leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021. Although 'The Notorious' had hinted at a return to the octagon against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week in June, no formal announcement has been made, leaving many to wonder if he will ever fight again.

In a recent interview with BackstageOL, McGregor spoke to Dave Morales about his upcoming film, 'Road House', with his co-stars Lukas Gage and JD Pardo. When asked about his next fight, he said:

''I'm hoping to get it. You can tell Hunter, your man, that you know that is new kind in there to get the ball rolling. I've got this work out here, lot of press, lot of partying at St Patrick's and after that I'm in fight Camp. I got my team here, we're ready to go. So hopefully June 29th, please I'm going get going.''

Catch Conor McGregor's full comments below (4:07):

McGregor coached on 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 against Chandler in 2023, and the two UFC stars were expected to square off following the end of the show. However, the fight hasn't materialized for a multitude of reasons, including McGregor's issues with USADA.

Chandler recently took to X and issued a strong warning to McGregor, implying that the fight would happen in June. However, no official announcement has been made. He wrote:

"This is going to be a special camp for me. I’ve never been away from competition this long in the last 22 years of hand to hand combat. Laying a foundation now. I break him within 2 rounds. 114 days."

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor discusses his filming experience

Conor McGregor will make his film debut in the remake of Patrick Swayze's 1989 classic 'Road House,' starring Jake Gyllenhaal. McGregor will play the character Knox. The film will be exclusively available for streaming on Amazon Prime on March 21.

Expand Tweet

In the aforementioned interview, the Irishman also discussed his filming experience. He said (0:59):

''I got to meet some great people on the team and they were very patient with me and helpful to me and I really enjoyed myself. It was a lot more difficult than I had assumed.''

McGregor added:

''I was just having fun with it, the roll fitted me, I had time off within the fight game and I own a roadhouse also, so it just worked for me.''