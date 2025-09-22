Conor McGregor posts one-word reaction to Erika Kirk forgiving the alleged killer of her husband, Charlie

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk, forgiving her husband's suspected killer seems to have caught Conor McGregor by surprise.

Earlier this week, Erika showed extraordinary compassion as she forgave 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the man being accused of shooting and killing her husband during his public speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Addressing the 60,000 mourners who filled Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on Sunday for a commemoration ceremony for Charlie, the grieving widow embodied boundless compassion and forgiveness, declaring:

"My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life... That young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate."

Furthermore, the 36-year-old, who is set to take office as the CEO of Turning Point USA, a right-wing non-profit founded by her husband in 2012, confirmed that she would continue her husband's work, emphasizing that public speaking events would continue moving forward.

McGregor, who seems to have been moved by Kirk showing compassion and forgiveness to her husband's suspected killer, took to X writing:

"WOW!"

Check out Conor McGregor's response to Erika Kirk forgiving her husband's suspected killer below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA WOW!

'The Notorious' recently backed out of his political ambitions of becoming the Irish president after facing hurdles to secure the backing of the country's public representatives to legitimize his candidature.

The 37-year-old is now hoping to make his MMA return at the upcoming UFC White House card in June 2026.

Conor McGregor proclaims he'll be fighting at UFC White House

Although Dana White is only set to start building the UFC White House card by February, Conor McGregor seems every bit confident that he'd be fighting on the historic event.

Talking to Fox and Friends, the former UFC two-division champion proclaimed that he'd be making his much-awaited MMA return on the momentous occasion. As for a potential opponent, he said:

"The Mac is excited to get back for sure. I'm on it [UFC White House card]. Michael Chandler and myself have done the show, The Ultimate Fighter. We've had a good back and forth. He is a good tough guy."

