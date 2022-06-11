Conor McGregor promotes fan contest, winner will be given free trip to Las Vegas and chance to meet 'The Notorious' in person

Conor McGregor has promoted a fan contest concerning his TIDL (Tenacity, Intensity, Dedication, and Lifestyle) Sport brand. As suggested by posts made via McGregor’s Instagram account and that of TIDL Sport, the contest’s winner will receive a free trip to Las Vegas, tickets to UFC 276 on July 2, and an opportunity to meet ‘The Notorious’ in person.

McGregor launched TIDL Sport, a sports recovery product that primarily focuses on post-training relief and recovery, and has been promoting the brand for the past few years. McGregor has now reposted TIDL Sport’s Instagram post regarding its aforesaid fan contest, an excerpt from which reads as follows:

“Hundreds of prizes to be given away, including ONE lucky winner and a guest that will win a VIP trip to Las Vegas! The package will include flights, hotel stay, and event tickets to fight night on July 2nd in Las Vegas. Of course, the winner gets to meet the Champ Champ @thenotoriousmma”

The post highlighted that anyone who’d like to partake in the contest should go to the nearest Walmart, buy a TIDL product, and take a picture of themselves at Walmart with the product.

Participants should then post the picture on their Instagram account and tag Walmart, TIDL Sport, and Conor McGregor’s Instagram accounts in it. Additionally, participants must also follow TIDL's Instagram page. The post noted:

“That’s it! The winner will be drawn on Friday, June 24th to fly out with a guest to Las Vegas and enjoy the VIP experience. Other winners drawn will win new TIDL merchandise, product, and apparel. For full contest rules, visit TIDL.com”

Step-by-step instructions regarding the contest can be viewed in the Instagram post below:

Conor McGregor responds to fan's claim that his yacht vacation will adversely affect his UFC comeback

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury last July and hasn't competed in the octagon ever since. While McGregor has upped the ante of his training as of late, some of his social media posts show him vacationing on his 63-feet-long 'Supercar of the Seas' Lamborghini yacht that cost him about $3.6 million.

A Twitter user named MMASqualayee jibed at McGregor over his vacationing and claimed that it’d hurt him in his upcoming MMA bouts:

"While Conor is on a yacht everyone in the lightweight division is training. Keep that in mind when he returns to the UFC."

SqualayMMA @MMASqualayeee While Conor is on a yacht everyone in the lightweight division is training.



Not one to be outdone, McGregor fired back by indicating that his shoulders are like cannon balls and that he’s more than capable of beating any opponent. McGregor tweeted:

“Absolute Cannon ball shoulders, step in the pocket and find out. Any one of them. Any weight. Any where.”

