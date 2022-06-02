Conor McGregor shuts down fan suggesting the Irishman's yacht vacation will hamper his UFC return

Conor McGregor recently dismissed a fan who suggested that his yacht vacation could affect his UFC return. A Twitter account named MMASqualayee noted that the Irishman was having a gala time on his superyacht while the rest of the lightweight division toils away. Posting a picture of 'The Notorious' on his yacht, the Twitter user wrote:

"While Conor is on a yacht everyone in the lightweight division is training. Keep that in mind when he returns to the UFC."

Always good with words, the Irishman hit back claiming his shoulders resembled cannon balls. McGregor is also seemingly willing to prove that against any fighter irrespective of the weight class. The former UFC double champ wrote:

"Absolute Cannon ball shoulders, step in the pocket and find out. Any one of them. Any weight. Any where."

While McGregor is finally back to sparring, the Irishman has also been seen riding his yacht fairly often in recent times. Named the 'Supercar of the Seas', the 63-feet long monstrosity from Lamborghini cost 'Notorious' a whopping $3.6 million.

Conor McGregor's Monaco Grand Prix holiday

Conor McGregor took his superyacht for a long spin almost immediately after it was delivered to him. 'The Notorious' has now docked his Lambo in Monaco after spending the previous week at Cannes, where he was seen partying with popstar Kylie Minogue.

The Irishman wrote on Instagram last week:

"Pulling into Monaco for the @f1 Grand Prix! A dream come true for me"

McGregor was seen with F1 personalities like fellow Irishman Eddie Jordan, a former motorsport team owner and current lead analyst for F1 coverage on the BBC.

The Irishman was also spotted with Haas driver Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Haas also shared clips where McGregor could be seen rooting for the team.

'The Notorious' has been out of action for nearly a year after suffering a freak injury during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman has visibly bulked up and is currently unliscensed by any commission. Details of McGregor's return remain unclear, with the former double champ contemplating a move up to 170 lbs.

