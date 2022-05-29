Video: Conor McGregor shadowboxes and poses for selfies at Haas pit in Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Conor McGregor was in attendance for the qualifying session of the Monaco Grand Prix. The UFC superstar was seen at the Haas F1 team's garage and even displayed some slick shadowboxing while posing for selfies with fans.
The Monaco Grand Prix is considered the crown jewel of Formula 1. The famously compact and narrow street circuit has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar since 1929.
Conor McGregor has been living his best life while continuing to rehabilitate from a leg injury he sustained in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier last year. The Irishman was recently seen at the 'Chopard Loves Cinema' dinner ceremony in Cannes alongside his partner Dee Devlin.
The former two-division champion is currently in Monaco with his family and will be in attendance for the main race as well. In an earlier post on Instagram, 'The Notorious' claimed that the opportunity to watch the race is "a dream come true."
Conor McGregor discusses his return while attending Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session
While in attendance at the Circuit de Monaco, Conor McGregor discussed a variety of topics during an interview with Sky Sports.
The former UFC champion shared that he is yet to incorporate wrestling and grappling sessions into his training regiment and will wait until his leg is medically cleared to do so. He added that he is eyeing a return to the octagon as soon as the rehabilitation process is complete, and even guaranteed a return to the boxing ring as well.
"Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning… But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”
McGregor has been on the sidelines since July last year. He has called for an immediate title shot upon his return and has openly declared his interest in taking on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and reigning welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.
Welterweight bouts against 155-pound contender Michael Chandler and former foe Nate Diaz have also been rumored as potential return fights for McGregor.