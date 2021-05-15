Conor McGregor reacts to Chris Weidman's leg break recovery; 'The All-American' responds back

Conor McGregor shared his reaction to a video of Chris Weidman walking on an anti-gravity treadmill as part of his recovery. Replying to a tweet from The Mac Life, 'Notorious' tweeted:

Chris Weidman took note and was quick to respond to the Irish superstar.

The Mac Life reported the news after Chris Weidman uploaded a video of his time on the treadmill as part of his first steps to recovery. You can watch the video below:

Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury at UFC 261 against Uriah Hall. The incident was eerily reminiscent of the injury Anderson Silva suffered against Weidman at UFC 168. Chris Weidman snapped his tibia and fibula while throwing a leg kick against Uriah Hall, who timed a perfect check for the incoming attack. The injury forced a stoppage and made Hall the first fighter in UFC history to win a fight without throwing a single strike.

After the fight, Conor McGregor was quick to tweet his analysis of the injury and what might have caused it.

He had to have a load of micro fractures in the leg possibly for it snap then. The placement of the kick was nice enough. It wasn’t fully checked. He hit the meat. Enough of it anyway. Had to have been damaged over time without knowing. Wear and tear.

Careful on them kicks lads! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

McGregor has a history with leg kicks after his leg was turned limp due to calf kicks thrown by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The kicks would eventually be the Irishman's downfall as he was unable to put any weight on his leg, which ultimately buckled. Poirier followed through and handed 'Notorious' the first TKO loss of his career.

Conor McGregor and Chris Weidman look to come back stronger

Chris Weidman may need up to a year to fully recover from his injuries and return to active mixed martial arts. 'The All-American' gave an update from the hospital following his surgery.

On the other hand, Conor McGregor returns to the octagon on July 10, 2021, at UFC 264. He will face Dustin Poirier in a decisive trilogy bout after both are 1-1 in their fights against each other.

The first fight was contested in the featherweight division at UFC 178, and McGregor knocked out 'The Diamond' inside the first round. 'Notorious' went on to win both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles, becoming the first champ-champ in the promotion's history.

The second bout at UFC 257 was a lightweight bout that saw Poirier walk away with the win in the second round. McGregor noted his lack of octagon activity over the last couple of years as a big reason for his loss.

Securing a win at UFC 264 is imperative for Conor McGregor's future at lightweight and mixed martial arts at large.