Conor McGregor reacts as first poster for Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House is unveiled

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on the newly released poster for Road House, his upcoming film.

'The Notorious' is all set to make his acting debut in the highly anticipated remake of the 1989 cult classic. The film will feature Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role.

The first poster for the film was unveiled on social media. McGregor shared his reaction to the poster, saying:

"I hate to have to mess up that pretty face for you all."

McGregor has been out of action for quite some time. His last fight took place over two years ago. The Irishman took on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July 2021. The fight ended on an unfortunate note as McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury at the end of the first round, resulting in the fight being stopped. 'The Diamond' was declared the winner by TKO via doctor stoppage.

McGregor has since appeared as a coach on the UFC's reality show, The Ultimate Fighter. He coached opposite Michael Chander, and the two were expected to fight later in the same year, but the bout did not become a reality.

McGregor recently uploaded a post and said that he will make his octagon return in June 2024 during the International Fight Week. 'The Notorious' also announced that he would be sharing the octagon with Chandler in his comeback fight.

Despite the announcement from McGregor, there has been no official confirmation of the bout.

Dana White shares whether he has watched 'Road House' featuring Conor McGregor

UFC CEO Dana White recently spoke to the media at the UFC 297 post-fight press conference. He was asked by a reporter if he had already watched the upcoming film, Road House, starring Conor McGregor.

White responded by saying that he had not gotten a chance to watch the film, which is scheduled to be released on March 21 this year. The UFC CEO added that he had the film in his office and planned on watching it soon. He said:

"We have it at the office but I haven't seen it yet. I need to watch it but I haven't."

