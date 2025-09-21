Conor McGregor reacts to H1-B visa reforms, Tabatha Ricci and Callum Walsh buy farmhouse, Khamzat Chimaev eyes UFC White House: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Conor McGregor weighed in on the U.S. government’s new H1-B visa reforms, Tabatha Ricci and Callum Walsh shared news of buying their dream farmhouse, and Khamzat Chimaev once again pushed for his vision of a UFC event at the White House. Let's break them all down:

Conor McGregor reacts to H1-B visa reforms

Conor McGregor voiced support for recent changes to U.S. H1-B visa policies. The reform is reportedly aimed at reducing reliance on foreign workers.

The new policy sets the fee at $100,000 a year, making it less feasible for big companies to bring in overseas employees. McGregor took to X to react to the news and wrote:

"No more will these big tech companies or other big companies train foreign workers. They have to pay the government $100,000, then they have to pay the employee. So it's just not economic. If you're going to train somebody, you're going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land, train Americans, stop bringing in people to take our jobs. That's the policy here, $100,000 a year for H-1B visas and all of the big companies are on board.''

Tabatha Ricci and Callum Walsh buy a farmhouse

UFC strawweight Tabatha Ricci and Irish boxing prospect Callum Walsh have purchased their dream farmhouse, sharing the update with fans on Instagram.

They wrote:

“We just bought our dream farmhouse. We will be posting daily updates about the progress and new animals coming soon."

The move marks another step in their growing reputation as one of combat sports’ most admired pairs. Walsh is coming off a unanimous decision victory (99-91, 99-91, and 100-90) against Fernando Vargas Jr.

Khamzat Chimaev eyes UFC White House card

Khamzat Chimaev has doubled down on his desire to fight at the UFC’s planned South Lawn event at the White House in 2026. Posting a mockup of himself with the iconic venue, the middleweight champion wrote that he is ready to compete at the historic venue.

The bold callout follows earlier teases from Chimaev, including a White House emoji when plans first surfaced. UFC CEO Dana White has already revealed mockups of the event, with under 5,000 expected to attend in person.

