Conor McGregor reacts to John Kavanagh's MMA training company, Alta, being listed on the New York Stock Exchange

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to congratulate his longtime MMA coach, John Kavanagh, for the latter's company, Alta, being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Kavanagh first broke the news on his Instagram story, tagging his fellow Irishman in celebratory fashion.

McGregor replied on his own Instagram story, where he gave Kavanagh a short but sweet message of support, as his coach explores his new business venture, with Atla being a more expansive training program than what he offers at SBG Ireland, which is strictly for those aiming to become professional fighters. The Irishman wrote:

"Huge! @trainalta"

Fans can check out McGregor's post via his Instagram story. Kavanagh appears to be taking a page out of McGregor's book, at least with regards to his entrepreneurial pursuits.

During his trilogy bout with heated rival Dustin Poirier, the Irishman snapped his lower shin, and is yet to return to the octagon. Besides his well-known Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey, he also has a clothing line named August McGregor, as well as his McGregor FAST training program and the Black Forge Inn.

McGregor's most recent business venture has been his Forged Irish Stout, which took center-stage at Anthony Joshua's knockout win over Robert Helenius. During the post-fight celebrations, the Irishman force-fed Joshua a cup of his Forged Irish Stout in a moment that has since gone viral on social media. Now, it seems that Kavanagh is too expanding his reach as a businessman.

Conor McGregor once demanded equity from the UFC

Along his journey as both a fighter and businessman, Conor McGregor once demanded an ownership stake in the UFC. This was in the aftermath of his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., amid calls for him to return to the octagon. McGregor, however, felt that the UFC needed to do more to entice him. In an appearance on The Late Late Show, the Irishman said:

"Things that would interest me now are longevity and equity in the company. To be a part of the organization as a whole, to promote."

Check out Conor McGregor talk about UFC equity (1:30):

Unfortunately, his demands were quickly shut down, and he eventually returned for a grudge match with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 299, which he lost via fourth-round submission.