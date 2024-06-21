Conor McGregor reacts to Ryan Garcia's suspension and purse forfeiture in aftermath of no contest

Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia saga. The boxing clash that went down on April 20, 2024, continues to stir controversy, now evidenced by the suspension of Garcia.

In the most recent development, The New York State Athletic Commission has overturned Garcia’s majority-decision victory over Haney after the boxing star tested positive for the PED Ostarine. With that, Haney's undefeated record was restored, which now stands at 31-0 (1 NC).

As for the settlement between Garcia’s legal team and the NYSAC, 'King Ry' has been suspended a minimum of one year from the fight date. The 25-year-old will also forfeit the entirety of his $1.1m contracted purse to Golden Boy Promotions and must pay the state-maximum fine of $10,000 to the commission.

Conor McGregor seemingly found it perplexing that Golden Boy Promotions, who signed Garcia in November 2016, would get a cut of the fine. He took to Instagram to voice his astonishment, writing:

"How are Golden Boys getting a cut of the fine? Their fighter [Garcia] was dirty. And they get a cut of the fine? Huh?"

The Irishman and Garcia's former rapport became strained after reports of the boxing star failing the drug test. In the past, McGregor lauded Garcia's solid effort against Gervonta Davis and heaped praise on the American boxer for his performance against Haney.

Ryan Garcia's team releases statement following one-year boxing ban

American boxing star Ryan Garcia, who tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine before and after his upset win against Devin Haney in April, has now been banned by the New York State Athletic Commission for one year, effective since the date of the fight.

Originally a majority decision loss on Haney's otherwise unblemished record, the decision from the NYSAC has restored the only loss on his record.

Garcia strongly contends that he's allegedly being victimized and that he's never cheated in his career. Amid the storm of developments, 'King Ry's team has now issued a statement, claiming that Garcia "firmly maintains his truth." The statement reads:

"Ryan Garcia was a victim of substance contamination, with levels measured in the billions and trillions of a gram, which provided no advantage whatsoever in the ring. Ryan, with his legal team, has resolved this issue and firmly maintains his truth: he never intentionally took any banned substance. It's simply not in his nature."

It further states:

"For many years, Ryan has voluntarily submitted to random testing, even during out-of-competition periods, and has never had any issues. He has maintained an impeccable and clean record throughout his career, significantly elevating and transcending the sport of boxing, earning respect and admiration from millions of fans worldwide."

