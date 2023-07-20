Conor McGregor rekindles bizarre beef with Machine Gun Kelly 2 years after red carpet drama

It seems Conor McGregor isn't over his strange disdain for famous rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). 'The Notorious' recently rekindled his feud with the musician and took a brutal shot at him via a now-deleted social media post.

For context, McGregor and MGK were invited to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where the two got into a sudden altercation that almost turned physical. While neither man explained their outlandish outburst, it is believed to have stemmed from the rapper refusing his partner, Hollywood star Megan Fox, a picture with the Irishman.

Dexerto @Dexerto Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK and Megan Fox at the VMA’s pic.twitter.com/lu589IiNYo

Conor McGregor recently decided to open fire on the hit-maker and took to Twitter to post a short-lived tweet. Reacting to a video of Machine Gun Kelly skateboarding, McGregor quoted:

"Watch out guys, we got a bada** over here." (via Mirror.co.uk)

This isn't the first time McGregor has taken aim at MGK. After the aforementioned awards event, when the Irishman was asked about his altercation with the rapper, he replied:

"Absolutely nothing happened... I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox."

Conor McGregor is currently playing the role of a coach in the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. The two men are expected to fight each other later this year.

Conor McGregor sparks concern after being spotted fleeing family funeral

Conor McGregor was recently spotted being hastily escorted out of a pub in Liverpool, where the Irishman was attending his aunt Paula McGregor's funeral.

A recent video that went viral on social media showed the UFC star rushing out of The Saddle Club in Birkenhead, where his family joined him after the funeral. In the video, McGregor's security rushes him into his car, which immediately drives off.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist pic.twitter.com/67Xrb8k8ch rumors are flying around that Conor McGregor got into another bar fight last night

According to a report by Mirror Fighting, the Merseyside police confirmed that they were called to the pub and released a statement:

"We were called to The Saddle pub in Prenton, Wirral, at 7.50 pm last night, Tuesday, July 18, to reports of an altercation. Officers attended the pub and spoke to a number of people. Further enquiries are being carried out to establish what has taken place, but at this stage, no complaints have been made, and nobody has been arrested."

While the police have confirmed that an altercation occurred, it is unclear if Conor McGregor was in the pub then. According to reports, the Irishman's representatives have been requested to comment on the matter, though they are yet to provide a statement.