Cops were called after Conor McGregor was spotted fleeing family funeral [REPORT]

It appears that trouble has once again found its way to Conor McGregor. The UFC fighter was forced to swiftly depart from a family funeral in Prenton, Merseyside after an unfortunate incident transpired.

A video circulating on the internet captured the 35-year-old being escorted into a Range Rover by his security guards. McGregor, dressed in a black suit and tie, was attending the funeral service of his late aunt, Paula McGregor.

The funeral gathering took an unfortunate turn when a brawl erupted among the mourners, prompting the incident to be reported to local authorities. Merseyside Police responded to reports of the altercation at The Saddle pub in Prenton at approximately 7:50 pm on Tuesday, 18th July.

Officers arrived at the scene and engaged with several individuals to ascertain the details of the incident. At this stage, no formal complaints have been filed, and no arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

According to a report by The Sun, the Merseyside police released a statement, saying:

"We were called to The Saddle pub in Prenton, Wirral, at 7.50 pm last night, Tuesday 18th July, to reports of an altercation. Officers attended the pub and spoke to a number of people. Further inquiries are being carried out to establish what has taken place. At this stage, no complaints have been made and nobody has been arrested."

Prior to the incident, Conor McGregor was seen posing with people who attended the ceremony. However, the trigger behind the situation escalating to the degree of a full-blown melee remains unresolved. According to multiple reports, McGregor's representatives have been reached out to for comment on the matter, though they are yet to provide a statement.

Conor McGregor's turbulent journey has been marked by a trail of controversies and altercations. Despite his prowess in the fighting world, the Irish fighter's actions and presence have often been surrounded by media scrutiny and public attention.

Conor McGregor launches fiery response to reports of Umar Nurmagomedov pulling out from UFC Nashville bout

Conor McGregor does not miss a chance to take a jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov and this time, his cousin Umar was at the receiving end of his firey response.

Umar Nurmagomedov was slated to headline a UFC Fight Night event against Cory Sandhagen on August 5th, but an undisclosed injury forced him to pull out, leaving the UFC in search of a replacement.

The 27-year-old's unblemished MMA record and well-rounded fighting skills have made him a perennial threat to the 135-pound strap. McGregor, no stranger to tensions with the Nurmagomedov family, disagrees with this notion.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor taunted Nurmagomedov's withdrawal, quipping:

"Runs in the family."

