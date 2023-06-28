Conor McGregor retains his heart of gold despite controversy; treats cancer warrior 'like royalty' in heartwarming gesture

Conor McGregor's real persona occasionally emerges from the shadows of controversy, while he's surrounded in the thick of allegations and suspicions. In the MMA realm where UFC stars rarely cross paths with regular people, McGregor defied the odds and accomplished something remarkable by profoundly impacting the life of a fan facing insurmountable challenges in life.

Richie McPeak, who has been battling cancer for ten years, recounted a remarkable incident involving Conor McGregor, during their visit to Ireland earlier this year. Amidst battling sarcoma cancer for a decade, the family had the rare opportunity of being seated at McGregor's table in the Black Forge Inn.

McPeak took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards McGregor's team for the royal treatment they received. He captioned the post:

"Earlier this year we traveled to Ireland in between treatments for the sarcoma cancer I’ve been battling for 10 years. Our family had the honor of being sat at Conor’s table in The Black Forge Inn. Conor, Michael, Liam, and Team McGregor, thank you for treating us like royalty and letting us enjoy the best drinks on your island, Proper No. 12 notorious drinks, Forged Irish Stout, delicious food, and hospitality beyond words."

Conor McGregor's act of kindness shined through despite the controversy surrounding him, proving that there's a compassionate side to 'The Notorious' one. The former UFC two-division champion responded to the tweet by writing:

"With you all the way Richie!"

TUF 31: Conor McGregor advocates for a three-round fight in an epic battle between Carlos Vera and Brad Katona

Carlos Vera and Brad Katona engaged in an epic two-round back-and-forth contest in the fifth episode of The Ultimate Fighter season 31. Katona, representing Team Chandler, exhibited his superiority with a series of takedowns and significant ground control, en route to a unanimous decision victory.

However, Conor McGregor wasn't pleased with the outcome. He argued that the fight should have been a three-round contest, where both men could truly display their mettle. The Irishman unleashed a scathing tirade, lambasting Michael Chandler, while passionately beseeching UFC president Dana White to reconsider the limitations of TUF exhibition bouts:

“Dana, tell them three rounds, yeah? Two rounds are f**king bu**ocks. The fight’s not over. … They’re unfinished fights. If they’ve got unfinished fights, give them a third round. The guys are fighting for their life here. let them go f**king an extra round."

Catch McGregor's comments below:

