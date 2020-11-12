Conor McGregor reveals the day his mind was blown by the money the UFC offered him

Probably the wealthiest mixed martial artist in the world right now, Conor McGregor has shared a story about the day his mind was blown by the money the UFC offered him for signing a new contract with the promotion.

In a recent post on Instagram, Conor McGregor shared a picture from his face-off with Dustin Poirier ahead of their featherweight bout at UFC 178 back in 2014.

McGregor said that on that day, his life truly transformed for the better.

Conor McGregor revealed that it was on that day the former CEO of the promotion, Lorenzo Fertitta, offered him a new contract with the UFC. McGregor said that the money the promotion was offering him blew his mind away.

Detailing the incident, Conor McGregor said that Fertitta took his manager Audie Attar and him inside the office and offered The Notorious One a contract with numbers he "hadn't seen before."

"The first time I came face to face with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, August 2014. I was only beginning to blow up and this was a big one! I rocked renowned Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland on the day. Midnight blue pinstripe. I paired the outfit with me grandas burgundy shoes, which I done an amazing job polishing on my Aer Lingus flight over. Zoom in, have a whiff.

"This same day I also signed a new contract with the UFC, under Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo brought me into his office, myself and my manager Audie Attar, and placed a contract down in front of me with numbers I’d never seen before in my life!" he said.

Conor McGregor's rags to riches story

Conor McGregor is a household name across the globe at the moment. His popularity has reached such blinding heights that even people that are not initiated with MMA know the Irishman.

Conor McGregor is also a regular feature on the prestigious list of wealthiest athletes around the world published by Forbes every year. However, life wasn't always so sunny for McGregor.

In fact, his is quite the rags to riches story. The former two-division Cage Warriors and UFC champion went from surviving on welfare checks to receiving a $100 million pay-day for his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor hailed from an area in Dublin, Ireland, known as Crumlin. He came from a working class family and had to initially work as a plumber to make ends meet. It is well known that McGregor received a welfare check of €188 just before his UFC debut against Marcus Brimage.

Conor McGregor spectacularly knocked out Marcus Brimage on his debut dance inside the Octagon and famously said thereafter "Dana, 60 Geez baby!", hinting at the $60,000 he was about to receive that included a performance bonus.

That day marked the arrival of Conor McGregor, and the rest, as they say, is history.