Conor McGregor reveals the advice from John Kavanagh that helped him immensely through his recovery

MMA icon and UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently conducted an Instagram Live, providing fans with updates about his health and recovery. The Irishman has been building himself back after suffering a horrific leg injury at UFC 264 in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

During the IG Live, Conor McGregor talked about his plans for the future and even expressed his desire to train with Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso. While reading and responding to the comments, McGregor said:

"No rush, no rush... Just taking it day by day. As my coach John says, '24 hours at a time.' That's helped me big time, to be honest... John always says, 'Take it 24 hours at a time.' You know, even in me training for that last camp where, you know, before I was doing like 3-day, we were mapping out 3-day runs of the training. And I'm on day 1, and I'm already sweating day 3, thinking, 'Oh no, I'm going to push it so hard on day 1 and day 3 I've got heavy sparring, or I've got heavy wrestling,' and I'm dwelling on that day rather than living in the moment or, you know, focussing on the task at hand, on the day at hand."

Conor McGregor proceeded to give a shoutout to John Kavanagh for his helpful advice.

"So I only do things 24 hours at a time now, and it's helping me in me training, it's helping me in recovery. Shout out coach Kavanagh for that one. If youse want to give that a shot, 24 hours at a time, take things. It's all we can do."

Watch the excerpt from Conor McGregor's IG Live below:

Conor McGregor says he can resume cycling three weeks ahead of schedule

The IG Live was done in the car en route to a doctor's appointment. Conor McGregor returned to Instagram after the appointment to provide an update and was all smiles.

The Irishman stated that the doctors cleared him to ride his bicycle three weeks ahead of schedule. Per McGregor, he was initially told it would take him eight weeks after the surgery to get back on the bike. However, five weeks and five days after his surgery, he has been cleared to resume cycling.

Needless to say, the former champion was elated with the news. He stated that this effectively advanced the timeline for his octagon return by a significant margin. McGregor said:

"We can now train on the bike. It's game over there. There's no stopping me now. Although, I'm only going to train on the bike with my physical therapist... But it's a nice one because I'm 3 weeks ahead of schedule and that 3 weeks is going to stretch into 3-4 months ahead of schedule as it goes on."

Watch the video below:

