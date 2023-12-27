Conor McGregor rings in “amazing” Christmas celebrations with family, fans react with warmth and wonder - “What a beautiful family"

After the former two-division UFC champion shared holiday pictures with his family, fans showered Conor McGregor with supportive messages.

Over the past week, millions worldwide celebrated Christmas and other cultural holidays to prepare for the new calendar year. When it comes to ‘The Notorious,’ he spent quality time with his mother, four kids, and longtime partner, Dee Devlin.

McGregor updated his fans on social media with several festive photos on Twitter. The social media comment section was filled with support, including the following people:

“Lovely family. Protect the Irish people from not being able to have an Irish Family. #Conor2024”

“Happy New Year, Conor. Hope you’re have a great time with your family and that you have a great 2024!”

“Beautiful Family”

“Lots of love and best wisher to everyone in the picture. God bless you legend have the best 2024.”

“You have a beautiful family!”

“The potential UFC champs are multiplying! Exciting times ahead! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

“what a beautiful family”

Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying the holidays with his family, but it’s almost time to return to work. Following an ongoing two-and-a-half-year layoff, the Dublin native is expected to make his highly-anticipated Octagon return in the first half of 2024.

Michael Chandler calls out Conor McGregor for allegedly wanting to fight Nate Diaz instead of him

Conor McGregor is expected to fight Michael Chandler in his return fight. With that said, McGregor has mostly ignored Chandler’s callout after they coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 earlier this year.

As a result, Chandler believes McGregor could be avoiding him for a blockbuster trilogy fight against Nate Diaz. ‘Iron’ had this to say during an appearance on a podcast called Steve-O’s Wild Ride, with the quote transcribed by MMA Fighting:

“I think right now he’s trying to wait me out. I mean, because if you were him, would you want to wait as long as possible for the guy like me, who’s a real fighter, who wants to be there, who wants to compete so that I say, ‘Screw it, I’m gonna go fight someone else’ and then he can go fight an easier fight: Nate Diaz.”

It’s difficult to predict what to expect from Conor McGregor when he returns to the Octagon. Some people believe there is more gas left in the tank, while others think the extended layoff and his comfort from being rich will lead to another loss.

‘The Notorious’ plans to prove people wrong by bouncing back in the upcoming calendar year with his first UFC win since January 2020.

