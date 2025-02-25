Conor McGregor's 'askNotorious' session has Paulo Costa asking hilarious four-word "fishing" question

UFC middleweight fighter Paulo Costa recently asked a hilarious question to Conor McGregor.

Amid BKFC press conferences and promoting events, McGregor turned to X to allow fans to ask him questions.

'The Notorious' tweeted:

"#asknotorious"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

The post caught the attention of Costa, who had a hilarious question:

"When come to fishing ?"

Check out Paulo Costa's question below:

'The Eraser' has lauded the Irishman on social media in the past and has frequently expressed admiration for McGregor's side quests. 'The Notorious' also received some words of support from Costa during a difficult period in 2024 amidst legal trouble.

McGregor’s UFC return is in limbo, however, he never fails to captivate fight fans with his teasers and announcements. A few months prior, the Dubliner got everyone hyped up about the news of him facing Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match, which now seems to be off the chart.

'The Notorious', who is a part-owner of the BKFC, has now vowed to fans that he'll fight in the promotion in the future. His potential opponents could be Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, or Jeremy Stephens.

When Paulo Costa seemingly called out Conor McGregor

In 2024, Paulo Costa seemingly called out Conor McGregor, wanting to challenge the 'The Notorious' in a bare-knuckle bout. 'The Eraser' wrote on X:

"Mc Gregor I want bkfc u"

On Tuesday, McGregor replied to the year-old tweet with a couple of laughing emojis:

"😂😂"

Check out Paulo Costa and McGregor's comments below:

Costa and McGregor's comments [Screenshot courtesy: @BorrachinhaMMA on X]

It was unclear in 2024 and even now if Costa was calling out McGregor or just engaging in his typical social media trolling.

However, in 2025, with the recent announcements, McGregor’s potential BKFC debut could come to fruition as the latter has vowed to fans and the media that he is not just a mere investor in the promotion but would also fight for the BKFC gold soon.

