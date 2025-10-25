  • home icon
  • Conor McGregor's close man Dillon Danis ignites controversy with brutal dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s "trash" coaching

Conor McGregor's close man Dillon Danis ignites controversy with brutal dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s "trash" coaching

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Oct 25, 2025 19:12 GMT
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor's (left) close man Dillon Danis (middle) takes a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov (right).[ Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Conor McGregor's teammate, Dillon Danis, aimed a jab at former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov, who cornered Ikram Aliskerov in his fight against Park Jun-yong on the UFC 321 prelims.

Aliskerov headed into the bout on the back of a first-round win against Andre Muniz earlier this year. In the fight, he initiated wrestling exchanges and also landed several decent blows on the feet.

Nurmagomedov, who cornered Aliskerov for the first time, offered guidance throughout the fight and helped his compatriot to a unanimous decision win. However, soon after the bout, Danis took to social media to criticize 'The Eagle's' coaching. He wrote:

"Khabib’s coaching = complete trash #UFC321."

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Nurmagomedov and Danis share a heated history, with the former champion infamously leaping out of the cage to confront Danis after submitting McGregor in the UFC 229 main event. Since then, the two have occasionally exchanged jabs at each other on social media over the years.

Eddie Hall issues warning to Dillon Danis ahead of Misfits bout

British strongman turned fighter Eddie Hall is potentially set to face Dillon Danis in an MMA clash under the Misfits banner. Hall secured a first-round stoppage victory against Mariusz Pudzianowski in his last outing and now has set his sights on Danis, who is a significantly lighter fighter.

The English powerhouse shared that a deal is in place, and he will be cutting a significant amount of weight for the fight. Hall recently shared a post on Instagram where he dismissed Danis' Brazilian jiu-jitsu threat and warned the black belt about his punching power.

"Coming soon. Some say Dillon's world class jiu-jitsu will be too much for me. Others say he’s never felt a real punch and I've got the hardest recorded punch on the planet. FACT."
About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More
