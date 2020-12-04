Conor McGregor's coach claims there's no way Dustin Poirier can win the rematch at UFC 257

Conor McGregor's striking coach Owen Roddy claims that he doesn't see any area where Dustin Poirier will be able to outclass the Irishman during their upcoming fight at UFC 257.

The much-awaited rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is scheduled to take place on January 23. It possibly could be hosted at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with fans in attendance, per UFC president Dana White.

The first time Poirier and McGregor fought each other was way back in 2014 at UFC 178. After weeks of heated trash-talk between the fighters heading into the fight, McGregor and Poirier finally got the opportunity to let their hands do the talking.

In thoroughly dominant fashion, and just like he had earlier promised, Conor McGregor put Dustin Poirier to sleep in the very first round of the fight. Since then, both Poirier and McGregor have gone on to achieve a lot in the UFC. Both men have also evolved and improved a lot as fighters.

But McGregor's coach Owen Roddy believes that over time, McGregor has become just too good for Dustin to be able to beat.

In a recent interview with Bash MMA, coach Roddy said that while both Conor McGrgeor and Dustin Poirier have improved a lot since their first duel, the Irishman remains the better fighter.

"I just don't see where he beats Conor"



"I think Poirier's improved an awful lot since that first fight. I think Conor has improved, you know, more, since then as well. They're definitely better fighters than they were when they fought each other but Conor is still the better fighter. I just think he's too precise."

"Poirier is skillful, he's got good hands and he's tough and durable, and he sets a good pace but I just don't see where he beats Conor. Conor's just too good everywhere, too precise, and too clinical with his striking."

How does the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier matchup affect the title picture at lightweight?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will likely be fighting for title contender status when they throw down in the main event of UFC 257. Reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is still retired and the lightweight title is seemingly vacant.

However, UFC president Dana White claimed that Khabib is still the champion and likely to return to the octagon. He has a meeting scheduled with the undefeated Dagestani fighter at Abu Dhabi soon. If Nurmagomedov indeed returns, he may be pitted against the winner of the fight between The Notorious One and The Diamond.