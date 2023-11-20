Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh gives tongue-in-cheek reaction to the Irishman training with PFL's Brendan Loughnane

UFC star Conor McGregor is gearing up for his octagon return, and the Irishman has enlisted the help of PFL's Brendan Loughnane in preparation.

'The Notorious' has been away from active competition since suffering a leg injury during this trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Although the former two-division champion has fully recovered, he re-entered the USADA testing pool only in October and will have to remain in the pool for six months before competing.

While McGregor has hinted at a potential return at UFC 300, it is not official. On his comeback, he will likely face former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Regardless of when the 35-year-old would fight again, the Dubliner seems to be training hard for his eventual return. In recent footage posted by Brendan Loughnane X, McGregor can be seen engaging in a sparring drill with him.

The Irishman's coach, John Kavanagh, had a little fun with the clip. The MMA coach reacted to the video with a gif from the movie Step Brothers:

"Did we just become best friends?"

Loughnane also joined in on the fun, reacting with a series of laughing emojis. Brendan Loughnane notably appeared on Dana White's Contender Series a few years ago but failed to get a contract. He is 26-5 as a professional (9-2 in the PFL).

Conor McGregor takes aim at Anderson Silva

Conor McGregor is a true trendsetter in mixed martial arts. From his unique feat of becoming the first two-division champion in the UFC to emerging as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, the Irishman's achievements know no bounds.

Now gearing for his octagon return, the Dubliner has taken aim at another milestone. In a recent post on X, the 35-year-old revealed his desire to break MMA legend Anderson Silva's knockout record:

"My next one will mark my 20th KO in professional MMA, so I am definitely looking forward to that! 20ko’s in MMA is an incredible feat! Anderson has 23 overall, so a nice aim for me!"

