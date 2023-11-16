"Edwards for the title?" - Wild fan reactions pour in as Conor McGregor confirms return at UFC 300

Conor McGregor recently engaged in a Q&A session with fans, delving into various topics such as his teammate Dillon Danis' UFC future and reflecting on his past exploits inside the octagon.

As expected, enthusiastic fans seized the opportunity to question the potential return of 'The Notorious' inside the octagon. The Irishman has been out of action since he broke his leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

While recovering from the leg injury, McGregor coached The Ultimate Fighter season 31 against rival coach Michael Chandler. The culmination of their coaching roles is expected to lead to a highly anticipated showdown at an upcoming UFC event, which is yet to be officially disclosed.

While a clash with Chandler seems imminent, Conor McGregor has also hinted at pursuing the welterweight championship in the future. Amidst speculation about his return, rumors have circulated suggesting McGregor's potential participation in the milestone UFC 300 event, possibly headlining the card.

To end the swirling rumors and provide clarity, a fan directly posed a straightforward question to McGregor, seeking a definitive answer on whether he will be part of the UFC 300 card. Conor McGregor replied:

"In"

This response triggered a storm of reaction from fans who began speculating on McGregor's next opponent. One fan wrote:

"[Leon] Edwards for the title?"

Another fan wrote:

"[Michael] Chandler going to get smoked"

Meanwhile, some fans were not entirely convinced about McGregor's return to action:

"Cap! He can't fight anymore and I was a fan."

Conor McGregor sets sights on Anderson Silva's knockout record

Conor McGregor is gearing up for a potential return to the octagon in 2024 with an eye on a significant milestone in his career.

As McGregor prepares for his return, he revealed a personal goal during a recent interaction session with fans on X. When asked about the number of stoppage victories he envisions in his future, McGregor expressed his vision to achieve 23 knockouts in professional MMA. This number holds significance as it matches the knockout record of UFC legend Anderson Silva.

With just three knockout wins standing between McGregor and Silva's record, the Irish fighter appears confident that he can close the gap and potentially surpass 'The Spider.' McGregor took to social media to share his ambitions, stating:

"My next one will mark my 20th KO in professional MMA, so I am definitely looking forward to that! 20ko’s in MMA is an incredible feat! Anderson has 23 overall so a nice aim for me!"

