Conor McGregor's father warns the Ukraine president - "Keep my son's name out yo f***ing mouth"

Conor McGregor (left), Volodymyr Zelensky (center), and Tony McGregor (right) (Images via Getty and Instagram @zelenskiy_official and @McGregorTony)
Ryan Harkness
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 03, 2022 03:23 AM IST

Conor McGregor's father is firing back at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after the war-torn country's leader criticized 'The Notorious' for taking a photo with Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky's comments came at the end of May as he met with senior Irish political leaders in Kyiv. He told them he used to be a fan of McGregor until the UFC star posted a picture shaking hands with Putin at the 2018 World Cup finals in Moscow. The Ukrainian president also accused McGregor of not "being supportive of Ukraine” as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

Conor McGregor’s dad hits back at Ukrainian President over Vladimir Putin criticismmirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… https://t.co/Sl4elEvRw6

Conor McGregor's representatives downplayed the photo with Putin, saying McGregor takes photos with many hosts who invite him to important events. He hasn't personally responded to the criticisms, but now his father Tony McGregor has. In an Instagram story, McGregor Sr. wrote:

“Zelensky, fight your war and keep my son’s name out yo f*****g mouth.”

Underneath the reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Tony McGregor included a photo of Zelensky in a meeting with Putin and other world leaders.

(Image via Instagram /@McGregorTony)
(Image via Instagram /@McGregorTony)

McGregor's photo with Putin generated some criticism even in 2018 given his strong praise for the controversial leader. In the since deleted Instagram post, he wrote:

“This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time. I was honoured to attend such a landmark event alongside him.”

At a press conference a year later to promote his Proper 12 whiskey, McGregor revealed that he had gifted Putin the very first bottle of Proper 12 when they met. They were unable to share a drink, though, as security insisted the bottle be tested for poison first.

youtube-cover

Conor McGregor was living large at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix

While Conor McGregor still isn't able to fight due to a badly injured leg, he is able to enjoy the wealth he's accumulated through his fighting endeavors. The Irish sports star was most recently spotted in Monaco where he showed his new $3.6 million Lamborghini yacht off for the press.

The 63-foot long "Supercar of the Sea" is powered by a pair of V12 engines and McGregor had it painted the color of his Proper 12 whiskey bottles.

Conor getting most fun out of his Lambo Yacht 🛥😂 https://t.co/aQl6D0mxTk
Fun at the Monaco Grand Prix ❤️☘️ https://t.co/Wuqa9jamIG
In addition to the Lamborghini yacht, McGregor has another vessel which is slower but no less luxurious. 'The Notorious' even has a heavy bag and training area set up inside with an amazing view of whatever beautiful locale he's visiting at the moment.

Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready in the gym on the yacht. https://t.co/JP1g7OwSC8

Edited by Ryan Harkness

