Who is Conor McGregor's dad?

Former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars in the world of MMA. He recently made history by becoming the first MMA fighter to feature at the top of Forbes' list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes in 2021. He beat the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James to land the top spot.

However, who is the man behind all of his success? While McGregor got all of his skills from his gym, it's his father who is responsible for his rambunctious personality.

Tony McGregor was born to an Irish father and an English mother. After graduating from primary school, he attended Ringsend Technical Institute in Dublin, but soon left at the age of 16. That was when he met his wife and Conor McGregor's mother, Margaret McGregor.

He spent most of his life working as a taxi driver and finally retired after putting in more than a quarter of a century in the trade. He has had a huge influence on Conor McGregor's life and used to take him to his football games every Sunday.

After his son's success in MMA, Tony is living a life of leisure on his yacht. Conor has gifted his dad several cars and has also uplifted the living standards of his entire family.

Conor McGregor and his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor's upcoming fight is quite possibly the most important one in his career.

The Irishman is fighting Dustin Poirier in a bid to avenge his loss to the American lightweight in January.

McGregor did defeat Poirier way back in 2014 when they were both featherweights, but this loss hurt him a lot more.

Here's the official promo for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3. The biggest fight of the summer. Less than a month away. #UFC264pic.twitter.com/VOVrMA430a — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 14, 2021

The pair will complete their trilogy on July 10 in the main event of UFC 264.

UFC president Dana White has already said that the winner of this fight will get a title shot against the new lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

It'll be interesting to see whether Conor McGregor can pull this feat off. Given what he's accomplished in his career so far, if he does, no one should be surprised.

