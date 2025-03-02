Conor McGregor's former training partner issues five-word reaction to John Cena turned heel after more than 20 years at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Conor McGregor's former training partner has shared his opinion on John Cena turning heel at the recently concluded WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 event. Given his controversial past, the individual has embraced Cena's negative side.

The WWE Elimination Chamber event took place this past weekend at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. Cena submitted CM Punk and emerged victorious, securing his shot against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, where the 47-year-old will look to become a world champion for the 17th time.

Following his win, Cena stunned everyone by attacking Rhodes on The Rock's signal, as the two former world champions made their intentions clear inside the ring.

This surprised the entire combat sports community, sparking reactions from many, including the individual mentioned above, Dillon Danis, who took to X and wrote:

''Welcome to the dark side @JohnCena''

During the post-fight news conference, WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (also known as Triple H) admitted that as a respected servant to the WWE, Cena is free to do whatever he believes is best for his career.

''I believe that John Cena has been in this business and has been the focal point of this business. Dedicated his life to it and put his body on the line to a point that he has earned the right to do it whenever he wants to do it. I believed wholeheartedly a month ago, or whenever it was at the Royal Rumble, 'Scr*w that, I'm gonna do what's best for business now. I've changed my mind now. What's best for business for me is winning the WWE Championship. What's best for business is me main eventing WrestleMania,'...He's earned that right to do it when he wants to do it, to go after what he wants to go after in whatever way he sees fit to do it." [H/t: Sportskeeda]

As for Danis, he is set to face KSI in a boxing matchup on March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

