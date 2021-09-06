Conor McGregor's 'FU' suit: Who created it and when did he wear it?

Conor McGregor doesn't lack confidence when it comes to his fashion sense.

While promoting his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor donned a suit with the phrase "F*** You" making up the stripes.

The 'F*** You' suit worn by Conor McGregor on July 11, 2017 was a custom piece designed by David August Heil. Apart from the Irishman, his clientele consists of famous personalities like Sylvester Stallone and DJ Khaled.

David August also dressed Conor McGregor for the entire tour leading up to his bout against Floyd Mayweather. August also launched a lifestyle clothing brand in collaboration with McGregor called 'August McGregor'.

Conor McGregor's suit was the cherry on top of what was already a trash talk-heavy approach from the Irishman. While the 'Notorious' megastar would lose to Mayweather via a 10th-round TKO, both fighters walked away with hefty paydays.

How did Conor McGregor meet David August?

David August has now designed several costumes worn by Conor McGregor at UFC events and press conferences. The Irishman was introduced to August by UFC president Dana White and former CEO Lorenzo Fertitta.

Speaking about the story behind the 'F*** You' suit, the designer told Complex in a 2017 interview:

"We were introduced to Conor by our other longstanding clients, Lorenzo Fertitta and Dana White. For a few years now, we’ve been creating these custom suits for Conor’s various events and press opportunities, so we were honored when he asked us to design his entire wardrobe for the #MAYMACWORLDTOUR and be a small part of this epic story in sports."

David August also claimed to be familiar with Conor McGregor's preferences when it comes to clothing.

According to the designer, McGregor is not shy of wearing prints and color, which encouraged him to develop the bold 'FU' suit. August further told Complex:

"We’ve worked with Conor for quite some time on a very consistent basis so we know what he likes. He’s not afraid of prints and color, and he’s definitely not shy when it comes to bold comments and remarks. Naturally, this print suited him well."

