Conor McGregor’s “pettiness” is the reason behind his potential UFC return, claims lightweight contender

After breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, Conor McGregor has yet to make a re-appearance in the promotion. With his octagon return seemingly on the horizon, a UFC lightweight has offered his take on why McGregor is eager to make a comeback.

But after being announced as a coach for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' last year, alongside Michael Chandler, McGregor's return was thought to take place after the show's finale in August. However, several hang-ups regarding his re-entry into the USADA testing pool delayed his anticipated return.

Given the enormous wealth that 'The Notorious' has amassed, questions surrounding his motivation to continue fighting have emerged.

Perennial lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has now shared his thoughts on why McGregor could be returning to the sport. Dariush pointed to the Irishman's "pettiness" as a potential reason and said this:

"I don't really know what his motivation is... You'd have to ask him. But maybe he's really petty. Have you thought about that? He's just petty and he wants to get it all back. All his losses, I mean, because I could relate to that. I want to beat up everybody that beat me up."

Catch Beneil Dariush's comments below (4:22):

Conor McGregor took to X several weeks ago to announce that he would be returning against Michael Chandler at UFC International Fight Week in June. However, the promotion is yet to confirm his announcement.

Conor McGregor's leg injury is likely why he could face Michael Chandler at middleweight, says Jon Anik

On December 31st last year, Conor McGregor announced that he would be returning to action against Michael Chandler in June. 'The Notorious' also announced that the fight would take place at 185 pounds.

The UFC is yet to confirm the Irishman's announcement, which has led to speculation that the weight is yet to be decided.

The current lead play-by-play commentator for the promotion, Jon Anik, has now shared his thoughts on why McGregor may return at middleweight as opposed to welterweight or lightweight.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Anik pointed to the brutal leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier as a potential reason, saying this:

"The only defense for that fight happening at middleweight, with respect to my friend Conor McGregor, is his leg. If [the UFC] just don't want him, and he just doesn't want to cut the weight just to try and have that leg as strong as humanly possible to try to get through that fight."

Catch Jon Anik's comments below (25:05):