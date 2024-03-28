Conor McGregor's post-championship payout details leaked by former UFC champion

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is believed to have earned millions of dollars in the UFC, particularly in his fights after he won UFC gold. Nevertheless, McGregor's exact payouts (backstage bonuses, perks, etc.) remain undisclosed.

On that note, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson appears to have shed some light on the Conor McGregor payouts. Johnson highlighted the amount that 'The Notorious' likely received after he won his first UFC title.

As reported by The Mirror, Johnson has opened up about the payouts handed to McGregor and other UFC champions. In a video on his YouTube channel, 'Mighty Mouse' alluded that he amassed 11 consecutive title defenses during his UFC flyweight title reign.

Johnson's also tied with Jon Jones for the highest total UFC title defenses (11). 'Mighty Mouse' suggested that despite his superlative UFC accomplishments, he wasn't accorded pay-per-view (PPV) points as a champion.

The 37-year-old indicated that once a fighter becomes a UFC champion, they receive a flat $500,000 payout for every pay-per-view fight they compete in as champion. Out of his 11 UFC title defenses, seven transpired at UFC PPVs.

Johnson indicated that while champions such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Amanda Nunes accrued financial rewards from pay-per-view points; he was deprived.

The pay-per-view points system ensures that the fighter entering a pay-per-view event as the reigning champion is paid a flat fee based on PPV sales, in addition to their fight purse. Concerning the same, Johnson stated:

“If you’re a lightweight or a welterweight, middleweight, or heavyweight, I’ve been told that once they became champion, they got $500,000 flat, and it went straight into their contract. They got pay-per-view points every single time. So, when Conor became champion he got $500,000 flat pay-per-view points. Jon Jones got $500,000 flat, pay-per-view points."

At the beginning of Johnson's video, was a clip of UFC CEO Dana White noting that he didn't want pay-per-view points as he wasn't confident about his ability to sell pay-per-views. 'Mighty Mouse' fired back by insinuating that White was incorrect and that the UFC had told him they don't give pay-per-view points to flyweight fighters.

Johnson's comments below (0:00 and 7:16):

Conor McGregor UFC contract: What did 'The Notorious' say about his UFC future?

Presently, Demetrious Johnson holds the ONE flyweight title and competes in the Singapore-based MMA promotion. On the other hand, Conor McGregor is still signed to the UFC. McGregor's next matchup and exact comeback date haven't been officially announced yet.

'The Notorious' has been eyeing an octagon return against Michael Chandler in June, fighting Nate Diaz in September, and potentially boxing Manny Pacquiao in December. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Conor McGregor's UFC contract was discussed.

With just two fights left on his contract, McGregor said:

"I have two fights left on my UFC contract. I'm excited to get them. What's next? I don't know."

McGregor's comments below:

