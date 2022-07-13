"Something really, really special" - Conor McGregor's coach revisits Irishman's iconic run to win first belt at UFC 189

Conor McGregor's featherweight run in the UFC is arguably one of the greatest runs in the history of the sport itself, if not the greatest. The Crumlin native, who calls himself 'The Notorious', came into Dana White's promotion and seemed to take the world by storm.

After winning both the featherweight and lightweight belts in Cage Warriors, McGregor signed a UFC contract and vowed to replicate his success on the biggest stage of them all. With his pre-fight trash talk, his ability to control the crowd, and above all else, his exciting style of fighting, McGregor had the MMA world eating out of his hands.

Classified 🕶 @ClassifiedMMA Conor McGregor’s featherweight run was something special. Headlining against top 5 FW contenders and Ko’ing them in the first. If you look at main events now they’re hard fought 5 rounders. But Conor was just starching people. He was on a different level. @TheNotoriousMMA Conor McGregor’s featherweight run was something special. Headlining against top 5 FW contenders and Ko’ing them in the first. If you look at main events now they’re hard fought 5 rounders. But Conor was just starching people. He was on a different level. @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/ywNiHFkcoW

After laying waste to the division by going 5-0 with four bonuses, the Dubliner was scheduled to face Jose Aldo at UFC 189 for the undisputed championship. However, the Brazilian was forced to withdraw less than three weeks before the fight, and McGregor agreed to fight Chad Mendes for the interim title. While the matchup was not ideal, given the short notice and Mendes' wrestling-heavy style, Conor McGregor took on the challenge and won via TKO in round two.

During a recent interview with Blockasset for BLOCK PARTY episode 11, McGregor's coach John Kavanagh was asked about the iconic run seven years ago, to which he said:

"He's obviously a star. He just seems to have a natural charisma about him and has these witty replies at the drop of a hat... For that side of things, obviously I'm not involved but I enjoy watching them like anybody else does. And then of course, the fights themselves - there's no point if you're going out there and saying all these things and then you just keep losing.

He had a great streak and it was topped off with a matchup that was maybe not the most favorable matchup on a very short notice change and he went out there and did the business... The walkout, Sinead O'Connor, the traveling Irish crowd, it was something really, really special."

Watch the segment at 39:50 of the video below:

Conor McGregor may never be able to replicate his own success

The Irishman, who has grown to be the biggest name in mixed martial arts, may be a victim of his own success in some ways. After winning the undisputed featherweight championship, Conor McGregor beat Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title, becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion in the promotion's history.

SPORTbible @sportbible



On this day in 2016: Conor McGregor became the double champ at UFC 205. On this day in 2016: Conor McGregor became the double champ at UFC 205. 🏆🇮🇪 https://t.co/a2xhDTMaYZ

Unfortunately, his MMA record hasn't looked great since then. Conor McGregor's lightweight title fight was at UFC 205 in 2016, and since then, he's fought thrice at 155lbs and once at 170lbs. His only win amongst these bouts was the welterweight fight against Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor went 7-0 in the UFC's featherweight division, with two title fight wins. He's 1-3 at lightweight, with his only win being the title fight victory against Alvarez six years ago. Although he's scheduled to make a return later this year or early 2023, he may not cut down to lightweight anymore, given his current frame.

Who he fights and at what weight remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, though, no matter the opponent, the weight class, or the event, people will tune in to watch 'Mystic Mac' under the bright lights.

