Conor McGregor's "signed" tweet sparks waves of fan reactions on X - "You are the man!"

A social media post put forth by UFC megastar Conor McGregor has seemingly elicited appreciatory fan responses online.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, is heralded as a polarizing figure. 'The Notorious' is well-known not only for his combat skills but also for his trash-talking prowess, the latter of which has often earned him significant criticism, both in the real and virtual realms.

Regardless, McGregor's recent tweet on X regarding Ireland's much-discussed Hate Speech Bill has garnered him widespread praise. The controversial proposed law in question is the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill, which is also known as the Hate Crime Bill.

Its proponents suggest that it's aimed at combating hate speech and/or incitement to hate crimes based on certain characteristics (such as race, ethnicity, nationality, etc). The bill's critics argue that once it's passed, its vague definition of hate speech could be misused by malevolent individuals/organizations.

It's drawn condemnation from certain sections of society and has transformed into an internationalized issue. McGregor, who'd actively voiced his concern for his fellow Irish people during the 2023 Dublin riots, has now specifically addressed the Hate Speech Bill.

The MMA legend responded to a tweet by the Irish advocacy group Free Speech Ireland. The group's tweet comprised a video, which featured an individual indicating how the Hate Speech Bill threatens freedom of speech and could cause democratic backsliding in The Republic of Ireland.

On that note, Conor McGregor has taken to his official X account and implied that he's signed a petition promoted by the group to "bin the bill." His tweet regarding the same consisted of a screenshot, insinuating that he had indeed signed the petition. McGregor's succinct comment in the tweet read as follows:

"Signed. #FreeSpeech"

MMA fans and others chimed in on the combat sports icon's tweet and have lauded him. Many fans waxed lyrical about McGregor's support for freedom of speech and democratic values.

Some cheered for his anti-establishment, patriot persona. The vast majority of X users directed plaudits towards him for standing up against the current Irish administration. Moreover, one fan tweeted:

"Conor you are the man!"

Check out a few screenshots of the fan reactions to McGregor's tweet below:

What's next for UFC great Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor has been on hiatus from professional combat sports competition since suffering a gruesome leg injury in July 2021. He's hinted that he'll surely make his MMA comeback this year. Heading into the New Year, McGregor announced that he'll grace the octagon, likely against Michael Chandler, in Las Vegas on June 29, 2024.

One ought to note that the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup, rumored to transpire during the UFC's International Fight Week, hasn't been officially announced by the UFC yet. Meanwhile, McGregor has hinted that he's looking to compete in the boxing realm as well, possibly facing legendary pugilist Manny Pacquiao.