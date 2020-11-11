Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis teases the Irishman's potential return at UFC 257

Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis teased his potential return at UFC 257 and the confirmation of his fight with Dustin Poirier.

Danis recently posted a picture with Conor McGregor on Twitter with the caption ‘return of the Mac’ alluding to the former UFC two-division champion.

the return of the Mac 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3wGMg0sezI — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 11, 2020

There has been speculation of Conor McGregor fighting Dustin Poirier in a rematch since August. Both fighters had in principle accepted the fight but both, in different posts on social media, had affirmed that the official contract was yet to be signed leaving the fight in limbo.

Conor McGregor first faced off against Dustin Poirier in 2014 at UFC 178. The fight took place at featherweight with the Irishman walking out the victor via a first-round knockout.

Conor would go on to win two titles in the UFC after that fight, knocking out Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez to win the featherweight and the lightweight strap respectively.

Dustin, on the other hand, would return to the lightweight division after the fight and put together a string of impressive wins over names like Jim Miller, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez.

He would go on and defeat Max Holloway to be crowned the interim UFC Lightweight Champion in April 2019.

Incidentally, both fighters were submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov as his first two title defenses after he claimed the 155-pound strap.

In the wake of uncertainty, UFC newcomer and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler had earlier called out Conor to a fight wanting to bypass Dustin Poirier but Danis’ tweet now suggests that we may not be far from an official announcement now.

Advertisement

Looks like Dustin and Tony are the ones holding up contracts. I’m ready to sign when you are @thenotoriousmma @magllc @paradigmsports — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 10, 2020

Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC in January 2020

McGregor's last UFC outing was in January against Donald Cerrone where he won via a first-round knockout.

He was coming into the fight on the back of a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The heated exchanges before the fight led to an ugly brawl after the match.

It’s interesting to note that it was Dilon Danis’s trash talk after Conor tapped that prompted Khabib to jump out of the Octagon and start the brawl which snowballed into various fighters from both teams getting involved.