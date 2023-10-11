Conor McGregor's teammate wants Nina Agdal put on 'lie detector' with Dillon Danis asking the questions

Dillon Danis is days away from his scheduled boxing match with Logan Paul. While the pair only serve as the co-headliners of MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card, their matchup is arguably the biggest of the event. This is largely due to the deeply personal feud that has punctuated the bout's buildup.

Ahead of the fight, Dillon Danis repeatedly took aim at Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiancé, by relentlessly posting countless images and videos of her with her past romantic partners on X/Twitter. Danis then drew further controversy by posting a sexually explicit image of a woman alleged to be Agdal, which drew a lawsuit.

A screenshot of Peter Queally's tweet

Along with his every posts on X/Twitter, Danis made disparaging and unsubstantiated claims about Agdal. While his actions were widely criticized, he has received support from fellow Straight Blast Gym Ireland fighter Peter Queally, who took to X/Twitter to offer his thoughts on Nina Agdal.

Quelly reposted a short clip of Danis taking part in a lie detector test, in which he answered questions about Paul. Queally however, claim he'd rather see Agdal taking the test with Danis asking the questions:

"Now put Nina on lie detector and let @dillondanis ask the questions."

Despite filing a restraining order against Dillon Danis, and being granted a temporary one, Nina Agdal hasn't been afforded any respite from the former Bellator fighter's online harassment. He has continued uploading images of her in his effort to tarnish her reputation.

However, his actions may very well land him in even hotter water, as he has recently claimed to have spent $400,000 in attorney fees to battle Nina Agdal's lawsuit.

Dillon Danis has been training with Alex Pereira ahead of his boxing debut

Instead of training with Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis has enlisted the services of former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. The pair have been spotted sparring together in the leadup to Danis' bout with Paul.

However, whether his time spent with the Brazilian knockout artist will pay dividends come fight night remains to be seen. Danis is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist by trade, and never got the chance to explore much striking during his short-lived MMA run with Bellator.