Conor McGregor's UFC Gold Prizm Card makes history by selling for record price

UFC mega-star Conor McGregor can't seem to stay out of the headlines and record books.

Conor McGregor's Panini UFC Gold Prizm Card was recently put to auction where it was sold for an all-time record of $27,060.

The card was auctioned by a company known as Goldin Auctions. The firm specializes in the selling and auctioning of cards, collectibles, and memorabilia.

Final Sale Price: $27,060



An all-time record for any UFC Gold Prizm card. pic.twitter.com/j02NV0Clw1 — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) August 8, 2021

The card features a photo of 'The Notorious' Irishman performing his famous strut from when he walked into the octagon before his fight at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The special collectible, however, does not possess any of the actual signatures or initials from the Irishman.

This is the second piece of Conor McGregor memorabilia to have made headlines recently. Dustin Poirier received a $100,000 diamond 'sleepy McGregor' chain from Jake Paul, which he is set to put up for auction.

Jake Paul tried to poke fun at McGregor with a custom-made necklace, which made reference to the fact that Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in their second fight at UFC 257 back in January of this year.

Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN

To do something big in Lafayette!! pic.twitter.com/Yp4rd6J5Pl — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC card rivals that of Conor McGregor

Panini, the firm making collectibles like cards and other accessories, also came up with a card for 'The Eagle'.

The 'Khabib Nurmagomedov Black Prizm Auto Card' was sold for $47,700 according to PWCC marketplace, which is another online platform for the trading, selling and auctioning of collectibles and special pieces.

$47,700, the highest sale of any UFC card, ever! The Khabib Nurmagomedov Black Prizm Auto from Panini Prizm's inaugural release of UFC cards sold last night and set a new high for any UFC card previously sold. #UfcCards #Khabib #1of1 #RecordSale #PWCC pic.twitter.com/OqqwrATeZv — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) July 27, 2021

The Black Prizm card by Panini, unlike McGregor's gold card, had Khabib Nurmagomedov's signature on the card. This could explain why the card was sold for a substantial amount.

That being said, the Dagestani icon's global reach is at par with Conor McGregor's due to the fact that he was the most dominant lightweight in UFC history, retiring with an undefeated record of 29-0 with the title around his waist.

The obsession with cards will soon take a new turn as the UFC has announced a partnership with Panini America to deliver their first ever UFC-NFT card.

