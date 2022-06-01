Conor McGregor’s undisclosed plans could jeopardize potential fight with Jorge Masvidal, suggests Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has suggested that Conor McGregor might have already planned his next fight and that the fight might not be against Jorge Masvidal. In a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, Masvidal warned that he’d beat McGregor if they were to fight one another. ‘Gamebred’ also accused McGregor of using steroids to bulk up ahead of the Irishman’s rumored move from lightweight to welterweight.

McGregor fired back by labeling Masvidal “pigeon brain” and “stupid beyond belief.” Masvidal replied that ‘Notorious’ would be either stupid or scared to turn down a fight against him and insinuated their showdown would be one of the highest-grossing fights ever.

On Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen noted that Charles Oliveira has lately called for McGregor to fight him for the vacant UFC lightweight title next. However, Conor McGregor doesn't look ready to make 155lbs and has stated that he'd like to return at welterweight. Speaking about how all the unknowns and variables could come in the way of a potential McGregor vs. Masvidal fight, Sonnen said:

“I’m not convinced that he [McGregor] wants Masvidal next. I think Conor has something else very specific that he’s looking at next... He won’t tell us what it is. He won’t even tell us when it’s going to be. He won’t tell us where it’s going to be. And moreover, he won’t even tell us at what weight class."

"But I do like that Masvidal’s making this very direct. I think it’s appropriate. I think those two are trying to find each other. I think the only thing separating them is time and space.”

Sonnen emphasized that neither Conor McGregor nor Jorge Masvidal can keep trading barbs forever. If they don’t fight each other sooner rather than later, their dream matchup will never materialize.

Conor McGregor believes his UFC story is just beginning, promises triumphant return

In 2019, UFC president Dana White claimed that he wouldn’t book a potential McGregor-Masvidal fight as Masvidal would be too big for McGregor at welterweight. McGregor disagreed with White and moved up to welterweight to impressively beat Donald Cerrone in 2020. Only time will tell whether the McGregor-Masvidal dream fight will ever come to fruition.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Conor McGregor vowed to return stronger than ever from his ongoing injury hiatus. ‘Notorious’ revealed that he’ll box again. Additionally, despite being on a two-fight losing streak, McGregor opined that his UFC journey’s just beginning:

"Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning."

