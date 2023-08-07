'Conor McGregor's worst tweets - Diving into 'The Notorious One's' most shocking moments on Twitter

Conor McGregor’s outspoken personality played a significant role in his stardom. While his remarks come across as controversial and outlandish at times, they inevitably generate hype around his fights and contribute towards making the fights a commercial success.

In recent years, the Irishman’s activity level has significantly reduced. He has a global fan base and the internet has proven to be a convenient place for ‘The Notorious’ to remain a central figure in the world of MMA. The former UFC double champion has used Twitter to great effect and even stirred up some major controversies as well.

However, McGregor has had a long history of objectionable social media posts, particularly on Twitter. In this article, we’ll explore the history of Conor McGregor’s shocking tweets.

When Conor McGregor shocked Twitter in 2015

Conor McGregor’s romance with online controversies started back in 2015. The Irishman rose to prominence as a brash and outspoken self-promoter that did not find vulgarity in talking about anything. Most old-school MMA fans would remember the iconic ‘The Time is Now’ press conference.

The relatively unknown, McGregor shared the stage with megastars like Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Daniel Cormier, and Nick Diaz. However, his charisma and insulting, but witty statements overshadowed every other fighter on the stage.

McGregor posted a photo of his face-off with the scheduled opponent and German UFC fighter Dennis Siver on Twitter a few days after the press conference. MMA Twitter did not take the post lightly as the caption to the image referred to Siver as a ‘Nazi’!

Although McGregor’s antics had been criticized by a section of the MMA community ever since his emergence, there was a unanimous consensus that the Irishman crossed the line this time. As expected, the tweet was deleted and replaced with the one below:

If you think the former UFC double champion went too far, Irishman’s Twitter rants in the years that followed overshadowed this incident.

McGregor has attacked his rivals, critics, and even fans through venomous tweets on several occasions. During the build-up to his UFC 264 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, McGregor went on a tweet-and-delete campaign and even involved 'The Diamond’s wife in the rivalry.

Conor McGregor’s venomous rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov

The 'Mystic Mac' took his Twitter game to a whole new level when dealing with his fiercest rival and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The rivalry ended with the Dagestani winning the grudge match at UFC 229. However, the Irish fighter pursued a rematch with ‘The Eagle’ for the remainder of his career.

The Irishman chartered into forbidden territories to get Nurmagomedov’s attention. He targeted Khabib’s wife, questioned his lineage, marital practices in Dagestan, and a lot more!

The death of Khabib’s father in July 2020 due to a severe COVID-19 infection ushered the end of ‘Khabib time’ in the UFC as ‘The Eagle’ retired from the sport. This permanently ended the prospects of the rematch.

However, the duo have attacked each other on social media on several occasions. But McGregor crossed all the boundaries and attacked Khabib in the most objectionable manner possible.

Khabib labeled Dustin Poirier’s UFC 264 win over McGregor as the ‘triumph of good evil. A cloddish reply from Conor McGregor applied the same analogy to Khabib’s late father and the coronavirus pandemic.

McGregor's response to Khabib

One could expect both men to bury the hatchet or at least move on five years after the emotionally charged mega-fight. However, Conor McGregor reignited the rivalry in 2023 when he allegedly referred to Khabib’s late father and renowned coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as a ‘dead enemy’ on his third death anniversary.

McGregor referred to the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as a 'dead enemy'

The now-deleted tweet did not make direct reference to Nurmagomedov. But the fact that ‘The Notorious’ had chosen to post it in response to a completely unrelated and old tweet on the deceased coach’s death anniversary drew negative criticism from MMA fans.