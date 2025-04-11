Conor McGregor shares childhood photo with chilling four-word message ahead of potential UFC return

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has shared a childhood photo of himself with a message, creating speculations about his much-awaited UFC return, which is in limbo.

'The Notorious' most recently hinted at potential retirement. However, with a few days left for UFC 314, the Irishman showed interest in the UFC 314 co-main event between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

The Dubliner last locked horns with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and suffered a brutal leg break, which forced him to stay out of the octagon. In 2024, he was locked to fight Chandler. However, 'The Notorious' withdrew from the bout because of an injury.

The Irishman has also vowed to fight in the BKFC, alongside promoting fights. There were also talks of him fighting Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match, which did not come to fruition.

Presently, McGregor has been occupied with his political aspirations and BKFC duties. Most recently, he shared his childhood picture with a chilling caption on Instagram, which reads:

"Don't f**k with me"

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of McGregor's story [Screenshot courtesy: @thenotoriusmma on Instagram]

Conor McGregor backs Jessica Eye's BKFC debut

Conor McGregor continues to boost his BKFC fighters, being a part-owner of the promotion. Earlier this month, the Irishman welcomed former UFC women's flyweight title challenger Jessica Eye, who retired in 2022 from the UFC, and has now decided to go bare-knuckle, bidding adieu to her gloves.

McGregor expressed his support and praised her physical condition, showing excitement for her debut.

"She is in phenomenal physical condition! The best I’ve ever seen her and I have shared many a card with her over the years.Look at her big bare fists and magnificent musculature!We are very happy to have “Evil” Eye at BKFC!We have high hopes for her and she will be well looked after!"

Check out McGregor's comments below:

